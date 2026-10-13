Construction has begun on a new six-lane overpass at Sadahalli Junction on NH-44 to eliminate the final traffic signal between Hebbal and Bengaluru airport. The 700-metre project, costing Rs 35 crore, aims to ensure smoother travel for airport-bound and local commuters.

Bengaluru motorists travelling to Kempegowda International Airport may eventually have one less traffic bottleneck to worry about. Construction has begun on a new overpass at Sadahalli Junction on NH-44, with the project aimed at removing the last traffic signal on the main road connecting Hebbal to the airport.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started work on the six-lane structure after receiving the necessary permissions from Bengaluru Traffic Police. The project is expected to improve traffic movement on one of the city's busiest airport corridors, particularly for commuters who frequently encounter delays at the junction.

The overpass will stretch approximately 700 metres and is being built at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The contract was awarded to Vidya Infratech Pvt Ltd in January 2026, with completion targeted for mid-2027, according to the report by DHNS.

Preliminary work, including barricading and widening of service roads, has already been completed. However, motorists should be prepared for possible congestion as construction progresses. Commuters are advised to follow traffic instructions and use designated diversions wherever they are introduced.

The project is expected to benefit not just airport-bound travellers but also people commuting between Sadahalli, Devanahalli and Bengaluru city. Removing the signal from the main carriageway should help traffic move more freely through the junction, although the extent of the improvement will depend on traffic management during construction and the completed road layout.

The work is taking place close to Sadahalli toll plaza, which handles a substantial volume of traffic. The toll plaza reportedly collects between Rs 95 lakh and Rs 1 crore daily, with nearly one lakh vehicles passing through it.

Once completed, the Sadahalli overpass is expected to be an important addition to Bengaluru's road infrastructure. For frequent flyers and daily commuters, the biggest benefit could be a smoother journey along the airport road, though motorists will need to wait until the project is finished to experience the full impact.