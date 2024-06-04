Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Belagavi Election Results 2024 LIVE: Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar battles against INC's Mrinal Hebbalkar

    The Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka held its 2024 elections on May 7 with a 71.49% voter turnout. Key candidates included Jagadish Shettar (BJP) and Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar (INC). In the 2019 elections, BJP's Angadi Suresh Channabasappa won but passed away in 2020, leading to his wife's victory in a 2021 by-election. In 2014, he also secured the seat.

    First Published Jun 4, 2024

    The Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka witnessed the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the third phase, i.e. on May 7, 2024. The voter turnout for this constituency was 71.49%. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday, June 04. The key candidates of the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency are,

    • Jagadish Shettar (Bharatiya Janata Party)
    • Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Indian National Congress)

    Trends at 8.30 am:

     

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Belagavi witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency saw a 67.43% voter turnout in 2019. BJP candidate Angadi Suresh Channabasappa emerged victorious with a victory margin of 3,91,304 votes, securing 7,61,991 votes. He defeated Dr. Sadhunavar of the INC, who garnered 3,70,687 votes. However, in 2020, MP Suresh Angadi passed away, leading to a by-election being announced in 2021. In this election, MP Suresh Angadi’s wife, Mangal Suresh Angadi, emerged victorious against INC’s Satish Jarkiholi.

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Belagavi Lok Sabha elections, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious with 5,54,417 votes, securing a vote share of 51.96%, while Laxmi R. Hebbalkar from the Indian National Congress, the runner-up, garnered 4,78,557 votes, with a vote share of 44.85%. The Aam Aadmi Party's candidate, Angadi Muttappa Channasangappa, received 8,524 votes, making up 0.8% of the total votes.

