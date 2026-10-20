A newly tarred road in Ballari, Karnataka, has raised safety concerns after an electric pole was left standing in the middle of the road. The incident has sparked criticism over civic planning and the need to relocate the pole.

Civic negligence and alleged lapses in public infrastructure planning have sparked criticism in Ballari, Karnataka, after an electric pole was left standing in the middle of a newly widened road. Despite public money reportedly being spent on the roadwork, the contractor appears to have laid tar around the pole without ensuring that it was relocated. The situation has raised concerns about road safety, civic planning and the accountability of the officials and contractors responsible for the project.

Where Did the Blunder Happen?

The incident reportedly occurred on the main road connecting the Kanekal bus stand to the Andral bypass in Ballari city. The stretch is used by commuters and pedestrians, making road safety a key concern.

Authorities had recently undertaken road-widening and tarring work along this busy route. However, the electric pole was reportedly left in the middle of the road even after the work was completed, prompting criticism from local residents.

Contractor Lays Tar Without Shifting the Pole

Before road-widening work begins, utility infrastructure that obstructs the project may need to be relocated in coordination with the relevant departments. This can include electric poles maintained by the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM), as well as water pipelines and other utilities.

In this case, the electric pole was reportedly left in its original position, with tar laid around its base. The situation has raised questions about whether the contractor, supervising officials and relevant utility authorities coordinated adequately before the roadwork was completed.

Local residents have criticised those responsible for the work and called for the issue to be addressed promptly.

Electric Pole In The Middle Of The Road Raises Safety Concerns

The pole's position could pose a serious hazard to motorists, particularly at night or during heavy rain, when visibility is reduced. Two-wheeler riders and car drivers may struggle to spot the obstruction in time, increasing the risk of a collision.

Residents have expressed concern about the possibility of accidents and questioned how such an obstruction was allowed to remain in the middle of the road after the work was completed.

Some locals have also reportedly used sarcasm to criticise the authorities, questioning the purpose of spending public money on road improvements without addressing an obvious obstruction.

Residents are calling on the district administration, elected representatives and relevant utility authorities to intervene and arrange for the pole to be relocated. Prompt action could help reduce the risk of accidents and make the road safer for commuters.