A 21-year-old auto driver was arrested after a stillborn baby, delivered by a minor girl, was found in a Bengaluru garbage bin. The girl had concealed her pregnancy and aborted the baby with help from friends.

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old auto driver has been arrested by Yelahanka police after the body of a newborn was discovered in a garbage bin near Kogilu Cross. Investigations revealed the baby was born to a 17-year-old girl following an alleged sexual relationship with the accused.

The accused, Bharat, has been identified as a resident near Yelahanka. A few days ago, the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a garbage bin near Kogilu Cross. Upon investigating the case, a love affair between a 17-year-old girl and the auto driver has been uncovered, officials said.

The victim, who lived with her parents and had discontinued her PUC education, was reportedly in a relationship with 21-year-old auto driver Bharat for the past two years. Police allege that Bharat sexually exploited the minor under the pretence of love, which eventually led to her pregnancy. She concealed the pregnancy from her family and later confided in her friends.

The girl discussed terminating the pregnancy with her friends and boyfriend. Her friends allegedly obtained abortion pills from a pharmacy. Around ten days ago, while her parents were not at home, she took the pills and underwent an abortion with the assistance of her friends. Police said the newborn was then wrapped in a trash bag and disposed of.

The girl handed the package containing the stillborn to an acquaintance, asking him to dispose of it. Unaware of its contents, he threw it into a garbage bin near Kogilu Cross. The following day, local residents discovered the body and alerted the police through the control room (Namma-112).

Yelahanka police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to trace the infant's parents. CCTV footage showed an elderly man disposing of the package. Police traced and questioned the man, who revealed the girl had given it to him. Further questioning of the girl led to the revelation of her relationship with Bharat, bringing to light the underage affair, which came as a shock to both families. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s parents at the Yelahanka police station, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Bharat was subsequently arrested, police officials confirmed.

During interrogation, Bharat reportedly told police that he and the girl were in love and admitted they had made a mistake due to their young age. He also expressed his willingness to marry her, officials said.