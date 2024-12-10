Kerala: Newborn's body found in river in Kozhikode; probe begins

The body of a newborn, with the umbilical cord intact, was discovered submerged in a river at Kalathilkadavu, Koyilandy, Kozhikode. Fishermen spotted the body early in the morning.

Kozhikode: The body of a newborn was found in a river at Kalathilkadavu in Nellyadi of Koyilandy, Kozhikode. Fishermen who went out early in the morning on Monday (Dec 10) around 1:30 AM found the body. The newborn's umbilical cord was still intact when the body was recovered.

Upon being alerted, the fire force and police reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river. The body was shifted to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital.

The body was found submerged in the river, and the police have started a detailed investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.



