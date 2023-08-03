AI speed detectors on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway break down within 5 days of installation

AI cameras were installed on Karnataka's Expressway to detect vehicle speed and reduce accidents. However, some cameras stopped working within five days of installation. The highway has gained a reputation for accidents and fatalities. Two/three-wheelers are banned, and speeding violations persist. Authorities aim to use AI cameras to tackle accidents.

To reduce the increased number of accidents along Karnataka’s Expressway connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, the authorities installed AI cameras to detect the speed of the vehicles. However, some of them are believed to have stopped working within five days of installation.

The 10-lane highway had many accidents from the day of its launch and there were more than 100 fatalities reported on the expressway. The people have tagged it as a 'death' highway for numerous accidents on the 119 km long expressway. The police had laid speed restrictions on the highway and limited the speed of the vehicles to 80km/h.



Meanwhile, the two and three-wheelers, including tractors are currently banned on the highway, as they were very slow-moving and used to obstacle the fast-paced cars on the highway. To check traffic violations, the authorities also installed AI cameras to detect speeding vehicles.

It is said to have stopped working within five days of installation and the violations continue on the highway. CM Siddaramaiah himself had inaugurated the speed detectors on the highway and they stopped detecting the speed of the vehicles, within 5 days.

The AI cameras are used to detect speeding vehicles and send direct messages to their mobiles, through the RTO server. ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted regarding this and stated that the AI cameras will help tackle accidents on the road. As they have stopped working now, vehicles will continue to speed, without any restrictions.