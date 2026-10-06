A 22-year-old mutton shop assistant has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder two police constables after attacking them while under the influence of alcohol in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur late Sunday night.

A 22-year-old mutton shop assistant has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder two police constables after attacking them while under the influence of alcohol in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Doddaballapur town, allegedly launched the assault along with a juvenile associate. The minor has since been sent to a remand home.

The incident unfolded after members of the public alerted the police about two youths allegedly fighting in an intoxicated state in the middle of Hosahalli Main Road. Acting on the information, constables Manikanta and Rayappa Poojari rushed to the spot and attempted to intervene.

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However, the two youths allegedly attacked the policemen. The constables suffered injuries to their faces, stomachs and other parts of their bodies during the assault, a senior police officer said.

Despite being attacked, the constables managed to overpower the two youths and detain them.

Police have registered a case against Bashir Ahmed and the juvenile in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.