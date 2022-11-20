ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC

With a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC achieved their first home victory of the current campaign. Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter. Substitutes Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur notched up three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Following this win, Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric expressed delight over how his side bounced back on Saturday after a crushing defeat against Mumbai City FC last week. In addition to the replacement players who altered the match's outcome, Chennaiyin FC's head coach was happy with the strategy's efficacy.

"I mean that's why we are working - for this moment, every day for the fans, the club, the owners, and especially for the team. We have to be more focused, more organised, and reduce mistakes, and then we can be totally happy," said Brdaric in a post-match press conference.

"I observed the games are very close. If you saw the match on Friday (between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC), everything can happen when you are not proper in offense and defense, and the opponents can penetrate directly. We did not make a lot of mistakes at the back and they punished us directly with one chance and we reacted very fast. We changed some things at the right moment and I'm glad they worked," the Chennaiyin FC head coach added.

When asked what message he had for his players, Brdaric stated, "This is the approach that we want. To celebrate this defense after the match because nothing is better, to celebrate after the match with three points, with great defence and I told them that since the first minute I saw a team that was good, organised, with a good plan. Of course, you can't play without mistakes. Big teams also make mistakes and allow the players to make mistakes but they should learn from them. Last week, we made tremendous mistakes and the opponent punished us really in a bad moment every time, so we have to be effective."

"Today was much better, the organization looks much better. We could replace somebody, a good understanding was there. It doesn't mean that players like (Anirudh) Thapa, (Rahim) Ali, Jiteshwor (Singh), and Sajal (Bag) are not important. Of course, they are also important, they must understand, be honest with themselves, and understand if they have some issues they have to tell the truth. And then we have to replace some players with fully healthy players. And that's why we suffered a little bit in the last match. These kinds of players like Thapa (Anirudh) will bounce back in a pretty good way and it will help us in the future. So that's why we need all players. Narayan (Das), I forgot Narayan, he is a very important player as well, so I hope they can come back soon," he added.

Chennaiyin FC's first home win of the campaign sees them move from seventh to fifth with 10 points on the board. They will travel to Odisha for their next game on November 24, Thursday. Jamshedpur FC has now lost three games in a row and is 9th. They return home for their next game against East Bengal FC on November 27, Sunday.