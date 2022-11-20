Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC

    Chennaiyin FC earned their first victory at home this season with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    With a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC achieved their first home victory of the current campaign. Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter. Substitutes Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur notched up three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

    Following this win, Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric expressed delight over how his side bounced back on Saturday after a crushing defeat against Mumbai City FC last week. In addition to the replacement players who altered the match's outcome, Chennaiyin FC's head coach was happy with the strategy's efficacy.

    Also read: BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    "I mean that's why we are working - for this moment, every day for the fans, the club, the owners, and especially for the team. We have to be more focused, more organised, and reduce mistakes, and then we can be totally happy," said Brdaric in a post-match press conference.

    "I observed the games are very close. If you saw the match on Friday (between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC), everything can happen when you are not proper in offense and defense, and the opponents can penetrate directly. We did not make a lot of mistakes at the back and they punished us directly with one chance and we reacted very fast. We changed some things at the right moment and I'm glad they worked," the Chennaiyin FC head coach added.

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC snt

    When asked what message he had for his players, Brdaric stated, "This is the approach that we want. To celebrate this defense after the match because nothing is better, to celebrate after the match with three points, with great defence and I told them that since the first minute I saw a team that was good, organised, with a good plan. Of course, you can't play without mistakes. Big teams also make mistakes and allow the players to make mistakes but they should learn from them. Last week, we made tremendous mistakes and the opponent punished us really in a bad moment every time, so we have to be effective."

    "Today was much better, the organization looks much better. We could replace somebody, a good understanding was there. It doesn't mean that players like (Anirudh) Thapa, (Rahim) Ali, Jiteshwor (Singh), and Sajal (Bag) are not important. Of course, they are also important, they must understand, be honest with themselves, and understand if they have some issues they have to tell the truth. And then we have to replace some players with fully healthy players. And that's why we suffered a little bit in the last match. These kinds of players like Thapa (Anirudh) will bounce back in a pretty good way and it will help us in the future. So that's why we need all players. Narayan (Das), I forgot Narayan, he is a very important player as well, so I hope they can come back soon," he added.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Chennaiyin FC's first home win of the campaign sees them move from seventh to fifth with 10 points on the board. They will travel to Odisha for their next game on November 24, Thursday. Jamshedpur FC has now lost three games in a row and is 9th. They return home for their next game against East Bengal FC on November 27, Sunday.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs OFC: Pedro Martin brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Pedro Martin's brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2

    football ISL 2022-23: Mixed fortunes on play as Kerala Blasters FC eye redemption against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mixed fortunes on play as Kerala Blasters FC eye redemption against Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC look to put Mumbai City heartbreak behind as they host Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC look to put Mumbai City heartbreak behind as they host Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's head coach Grayson reveals why he benched Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's head coach Grayson reveals why he benched Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC look to end East Bengal FC's spirited recovery snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC look to end East Bengal FC's spirited recovery

    Recent Stories

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia AJR

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    football BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance snt

    BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's SHAAHI plans RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's Shaadi plans

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet sur

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon