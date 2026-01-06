Why do successful women in STEM feel like frauds? Explore the concept of impostorism, its impact on mental health and burnout, and why talking about it is crucial.

Almost all women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) experience a hidden sense of doubt about their achievements. Even highly accomplished individuals may feel uncertain about whether they truly belong in their field. This is especially true for women in STEM, who often have strong academic records, awards, and research funding, yet feel their accomplishments are due to chance or being in the right place at the right time rather than their own abilities or effort.

This feeling is known as impostorism. It is not the same as low self-esteem or depression. According to Jiyun Elizabeth Shin, a psychologist at Binghamton University, impostorism occurs when people doubt their own abilities even though they have clear evidence of success. Shin’s study, published in the journal Social Psychology of Education, examined graduate women in STEM fields. Her findings show that 97.5% of these women experience at least some level of impostor feelings, and the number might be even higher for women from underrepresented groups, including women of color.

Shin explains, “Impostorism is a feeling like being an intellectual fraud even when there is strong evidence of success. You believe that other people are overestimating your abilities and intelligence, and you fear that one day you'll be exposed as incompetent and undeserving of your success.”

Why Success Feels Like Luck

People with impostor feelings often fail to see their accomplishments as a result of their own effort. Instead, they attribute their success to luck, timing, or support from others. This mindset creates anxiety about future success and a fear that others will eventually realize they are not as competent as they seem.

Women in STEM face additional challenges due to long-standing stereotypes that suggest they are not naturally suited for these fields. These cultural beliefs, along with a lack of visible role models who resemble them, can make it difficult for women to feel confident in their achievements.

Impact on Mental Health

Impostorism can have a serious impact on mental health. Shin’s research links impostor feelings to worse overall mental health, higher levels of burnout, and even thoughts of leaving graduate programmes. Those who believe their intelligence is fixed, meaning they think their abilities are unchangeable, are more likely to be affected. Learning to see ability as something that can develop may help reduce these feelings.

Why Talking About It Helps

Although impostor feelings are common, many people do not talk about them. This lack of open discussion can increase stress and feelings of loneliness. Sharing experiences and offering support can help people manage these feelings and protect their mental health. Shin emphasizes that more research is needed to find effective strategies to reduce impostor feelings, but social support is a promising starting point.

Impostorism is a widespread experience, but acknowledging it and discussing it can help high achievers, especially women in STEM, see their success as genuine and well-earned.