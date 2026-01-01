A national study finds public Montessori preschools outperform traditional programs in reading, memory, and self-control while costing $13,000 less per child. The benefits last through kindergarten and beyond.

At a time when early education is becoming increasingly expensive, a century old teaching philosophy is quietly delivering better results at a lower cost. A new national study reveals that children enrolled in public Montessori preschools not only learn more by kindergarten but continue to outpace their peers over time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The findings challenge a long held belief in education research: that early academic gains tend to fade. Instead, Montessori students show lasting advantages in learning, self control, and social understanding while saving school systems thousands of dollars per child.

Why Montessori Kids Start Strong and Stay Ahead

Unlike traditional preschools that rely on age segregated classrooms and rigid instruction, Montessori education encourages independence, hands-on learning, and mixed age classrooms. According to researchers from the University of Virginia and partner institutions, this structure appears to strengthen core skills that matter long after preschool ends.

By the end of kindergarten, children who attended public Montessori programs scored higher in reading, memory, executive function, and the ability to understand others’ perspectives. Even more striking, these benefits didn’t fade they grew over time, bucking trends seen in many earlier preschool studies.

Researchers say the focus on curiosity and self-directed learning helps children build mental flexibility and focus, skills that support long-term academic success. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Better Education Doesn’t Have to Cost More

Beyond learning gains, the study uncovered a surprising financial benefit. Public Montessori programs cost about $13,000 less per child than traditional public preschool programs across ages three to six.

These savings are largely driven by efficient classroom models, including mixed-age learning and streamlined staffing structures. Researchers note that actual savings may be even higher, as previous evidence shows Montessori teachers often report greater job satisfaction and lower turnover reducing recruitment and training costs.

Importantly, while children from lower-income families showed the strongest improvements, students from all backgrounds benefited—echoing Montessori’s original mission to support underserved communities.

A Century Old Vision With Modern Impact

The Montessori method was developed in 1907 by Maria Montessori in working-class neighborhoods of Rome. More than a hundred years later, the approach is used in over 600 U.S. public schools and now has strong national evidence to back its effectiveness.

Researchers say the findings offer a powerful message for policymakers: meaningful improvements in early education don’t require bigger budgets just smarter design.