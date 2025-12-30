Scientists have discovered 26 unknown bacterial species surviving inside NASA’s ultra sanitised cleanrooms. The resilient microbes, found where Mars spacecraft were built, raise new planetary protection questions and offer promising biotech potential

NASA’s cleanrooms are designed to be some of the most sterile environments ever created by humans. Every filter, chemical wipe, and controlled airflow system exists for one reason: to stop Earth’s microbes from hitching a ride into space. That’s why scientists were stunned when they uncovered 26 previously unknown bacterial species hiding inside these ultra sanitised facilities.

The discovery was made in cleanrooms at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the Phoenix Mars Lander was assembled before its 2007 launch. The findings were recently analysed using advanced DNA sequencing techniques and published in the scientific journal Microbiome.

Life Finds a Way in the Harshest Human Made Spaces

Despite constant cleaning with harsh chemicals, strict humidity control, and filtered air systems, these microbes managed to survive and possibly thrive in conditions meant to eliminate life entirely. Researchers found that the bacteria possess special genes that help them resist radiation and repair DNA damage, allowing them to endure extreme stress.

According to scientists, this was a “stop and re-check everything” moment. Cleanrooms are essential for planetary protection, ensuring spacecraft don’t contaminate other worlds that might host life. This discovery shows that “clean” doesn’t always mean lifeless some organisms are simply too resilient to eliminate completely.

Could These Microbes Survive a Journey to Mars?

The next big question is whether any of these bacteria could survive the brutal conditions of space travel and life on Mars. The Phoenix lander touched down near Mars’ northern polar region in 2008, an area marked by intense cold, radiation, and dryness.

Some of the newly discovered species carry genes that may help them tolerate vacuum exposure, extreme temperatures, and ultraviolet radiation. To test this, researchers plan to place the microbes inside a planetary simulation chamber that mimics spaceflight and Martian conditions. The first experiments are expected to begin in early 2026.

Beyond Space: Why These Microbes Matter on Earth

While the discovery raises concerns for space missions, it also opens exciting doors on Earth. These bacteria’s ability to withstand radiation and chemical stress could prove valuable in medicine, pharmaceuticals, food preservation, and biotechnology. What started as a contamination concern may ultimately become a scientific treasure.