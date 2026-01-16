Concerned about BPA-free packaging? New research shows BPA substitutes can contaminate food and may affect human cells. Discover the risks and how to protect yourself.

Scientists are expressing concerns about the safety of food packaging that is labelled as BPA-free. They suggest that some of the chemicals used as substitutes might also be harmful. New research from McGill University reveals that these replacement chemicals can impact human ovarian cells, raising doubts about how safe BPA-free products actually are.

In the study, researchers examined substances commonly found on price labels attached to foods like meat, fish, cheese, and fresh fruits and vegetables. These labels are often glued directly onto plastic wrap. When the team tested these chemicals in the lab, they found early signs that some could be harmful to human cells.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Toxicological Sciences, show that current safety regulations might not fully safeguard consumers, and that BPA-free packaging should not be automatically considered safe.

BPA Background

Bisphenol A, or BPA, has long been known to disrupt hormones and has been associated with issues such as lower fertility, developmental problems, and metabolic diseases. Due to these concerns, BPA has been banned from baby bottles and restricted in certain products in Canada and other countries. To replace it, manufacturers have turned to similar chemicals, often described as safer options.

Earlier research by the same team found that chemicals used in printing price labels, including one common BPA replacement, can pass through plastic wrap and contaminate food. To understand what these chemicals might do once inside the body, the researchers collaborated with experts in reproductive health.

Cell Changes

They exposed human ovarian cells grown in the lab to four BPA alternatives that are widely used in food labels. Two of these chemicals, in particular, caused noticeable changes within the cells. Fat droplets started to accumulate, and the normal activity of genes involved in cell growth and DNA repair was disrupted. These processes are vital for proper cell function.

While these results do not confirm that the chemicals cause harm in people, they do raise significant concerns. Changes to basic cell functions suggest that these substances require more careful examination before being regarded as safe.

Regulatory Gaps

One key issue raised by the researchers is the lack of regulation. Although BPA is closely monitored, many of its replacements are not tested or regulated to the same extent. A BPA-free label usually only means one type of bisphenol has been replaced with another, even though there are hundreds of related chemicals with similar structures. Following the study, Health Canada added all four tested chemicals to a list requiring further safety evaluation.

Bigger Picture

For shoppers looking to reduce possible exposure, the researchers provided some practical tips. Removing price labels and plastic wrapping from fresh food before storing it may help. Choosing items from the top of display piles in stores could also lower the risk, as pressure from stacked items beneath might increase the transfer of chemicals into food. The study urges the need for better testing of packaging, so that consumers can make more informed decisions about the food they buy.