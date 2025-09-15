Scientists have fully decoded the sweetpotato’s complex genome, uncovering its hybrid origins from multiple wild ancestors. This breakthrough opens the door to breeding more resilient, nutritious, and climate-smart varieties worldwide.

The sweetpotato may look like a simple root vegetable, but beneath its skin lies one of the most complex plant genomes ever studied. After decades of mystery, scientists have finally cracked its genetic code—and what they found is stranger than anyone expected. The findings on the sweetpotato genome were published in Nature Plants by the research team led by Professor Zhangjun Fei at the Boyce Thompson Institute.

A Genome Unlike Any Other

While humans inherit two sets of chromosomes (one from each parent), sweetpotatoes carry six full sets. This genetic setup, called hexaploidy, makes their DNA exceptionally difficult to decode. Imagine trying to sort six shuffled encyclopedias all at once—that’s the challenge researchers faced.

A global team led by Professor Zhangjun Fei of the Boyce Thompson Institute has now achieved a scientific milestone: the first complete, fully phased genome of the “Tanzania” variety, a sweetpotato widely grown in Africa for its resilience and nutritional value.

A Patchwork of Ancestors

The genetic map revealed that sweetpotato isn’t just a single species—it’s a hybrid stitched together from multiple wild relatives. Roughly one-third of its DNA comes from Ipomoea aequatoriensis, a species found in Ecuador. Other portions resemble a Central American wild species known as Ipomoea batatas 4x—though scientists believe an as-yet-undiscovered ancestor may also be involved.

Unlike wheat, where ancestral DNA remains in neat sections, sweetpotato’s genome is interwoven like a tapestry, blending sequences from different ancestors across the same chromosomes. This makes it a “segmental allopolyploid”—a hybrid that behaves genetically like a single species.

Why This Matters

This tangled genetic heritage is more than just a curiosity. The sweetpotato’s multiple chromosome sets give it remarkable adaptability, resilience, and disease resistance. With “backup” versions of many important genes, it can withstand drought, fight off pests, and thrive in tough environments—traits that make it vital for food security in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Fei explains: “Having a complete, phased genome gives us an unprecedented level of clarity. We can now read the sweetpotato’s genetic story with incredible detail.”

A Tool for the Future

Decoding the sweetpotato genome is not just an academic triumph—it’s a practical one. With this genetic roadmap, plant breeders can now more precisely target traits such as:

Higher yields

Better nutritional quality

Stronger resistance to climate stress and disease

The breakthrough also paves the way for similar progress in other crops with complex genomes, like wheat, banana, and cotton—critical in a world facing climate change and rising food insecurity.

A Humble Root with Global Importance

From farmers in Africa to kitchens worldwide, the sweetpotato feeds millions every day. Now, with its DNA finally unraveled, this ancient crop may be ready for a new era of innovation—helping secure the future of food in an uncertain climate.