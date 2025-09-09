Mass General Brigham researchers identified seven blood molecules linked to daytime sleepiness. Diet and hormones influence alertness, with omega-3s reducing risk and tyramine increasing it, offering new paths for treatment of excessive sleepiness.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have identified seven molecules in the blood that may contribute to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), a condition affecting roughly one in three Americans. EDS is linked to higher risks of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, making understanding its causes a health priority.

The study, published in Lancet eBioMedicine, shows that both diet and hormone levels influence EDS. Among the key findings, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids—commonly found in Mediterranean-style diets—were associated with reduced daytime sleepiness. In contrast, metabolites such as tyramine, present in fermented or overripe foods, appeared to increase sleepiness, particularly in men. Additionally, sex steroid metabolites, including progesterone, were found to interact with sleep-regulating processes like melatonin production.

The team analyzed 877 metabolites from blood samples of 6,000 participants in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos and confirmed their findings in multiple other cohorts, including the UK and Finland. This comprehensive approach strengthens the evidence that internal metabolic processes and dietary habits can significantly influence daytime alertness.

“Our research suggests that both diet and biology play a role in EDS,” said lead author Tariq Faquih, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Understanding these biological factors gives us insight into why some people struggle with sleepiness and points toward potential interventions.”

The study highlights potential pathways for treatment. Adjustments in diet, such as increasing omega-3 and omega-6 intake, or targeted medications could reduce EDS in the future. Researchers are also investigating unknown metabolites identified in the study to explore additional mechanisms that affect sleepiness.

Limitations include reliance on self-reported sleepiness questionnaires rather than laboratory-based sleep testing, which could affect the precision of some findings. Future studies may involve clinical trials to test whether dietary or supplement interventions can effectively reduce daytime drowsiness.

This research marks a significant step toward personalized strategies for managing EDS and underscores the connection between metabolism, diet, and sleep health.