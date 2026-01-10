Can 10 minutes of exercise protect against cancer? Discover new research on how a short, intense workout alters your blood to slow cancer cell growth and repair DNA.

New research shows that even a short amount of exercise may help protect against cancer. Scientists have discovered that as little as 10 minutes of intense physical activity might slow the growth of cancer. The study revealed that brief, vigorous exercise rapidly changes the molecules in the bloodstream. These changes seem to slow the growth of bowel cancer cells and help in repairing damaged DNA.

How Exercise Affects the Blood

Researchers at Newcastle University found that exercise increases the levels of several small molecules in the blood. These molecules help reduce inflammation, support healthy blood vessels, and improve metabolism.

When lab-grown bowel cancer cells were exposed to blood containing these exercise-related molecules, more than 1,300 genes changed their activity. The affected genes included those linked to DNA repair, energy production, and cancer cell growth.

Published in the International Journal of Cancer, the study shows that exercise sends molecular signals through the bloodstream, influencing genes that control tumour growth and genetic stability. This supports the idea that staying active is an important part of preventing cancer.

New Ideas for Cancer Treatment

The lead researcher, Dr Sam Orange, explained that exercise doesn’t just benefit healthy tissues. It also sends powerful signals through the blood that can directly affect thousands of genes in cancer cells.

These findings could lead to new ways of treating cancer. Scientists hope to develop therapies that mimic the effects of exercise, helping cells repair DNA and use energy more efficiently, which could improve patient outcomes.

Slowing Cancer at the Cellular Level

The study found that exercise increased the activity of genes that help cells produce energy efficiently. At the same time, genes linked to rapid cell growth were reduced, which could make cancer cells less aggressive. Blood collected after exercise also improved DNA repair, activating an important gene called PNKP.

The research included 30 volunteers, aged 50 to 78, who were overweight or obese but otherwise healthy. Each participant did a short, intense 10-minute cycling session. Blood tests showed that 13 proteins increased after exercise, including interleukin-6 (IL-6), which helps repair DNA.

Why Even One Workout Matters

The study suggests that exercise doesn’t just benefit healthy tissues. It may also create an environment that makes it harder for cancer cells to grow. Even a single 10-minute workout can send strong signals through the body that support DNA repair and overall health.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK. Around 44,000 people are diagnosed each year, and someone dies from the disease every 30 minutes. Regular physical activity is estimated to reduce the risk of bowel cancer by about 20%.

Exercise doesn’t have to mean gym sessions or sports. Walking or cycling to work, gardening, or even cleaning can all contribute. Looking ahead, researchers plan to study whether repeated exercise can create long-term changes in the body and how these effects interact with cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.