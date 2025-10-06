New research shows overeating is influenced more by perceptions of taste and indulgence than by ultra-processed ingredients. Understanding psychology behind food choices could guide healthier eating strategies.

Researchers at the University of Leeds have found that overeating is driven less by a food’s ingredients or processing level and more by what people believe about it. Foods perceived as sweet, fatty, or “highly processed” are more likely to trigger indulgence—even if their actual nutritional content isn’t extreme. Surprisingly, the “ultra-processed” label explained almost none of the differences in overeating behavior.

Perception Matters More Than Processing

The team studied over 3,000 UK adults and more than 400 common foods. Participants rated how much they liked the food and how likely they were to overeat it. While nutrient content played a role—high-fat and high-carb foods were generally more enjoyable—beliefs about the food had an equally strong impact. Foods thought to be sweet, fatty, or processed were more likely to cause overeating, whereas perceptions of bitterness or high fiber reduced it.

Combining nutrient data and perceptions could predict 78% of the variation in overeating behavior. In contrast, labeling a food as “ultra-processed” added less than 4% to the prediction. The findings suggest that our minds often override the actual composition of food, shaping how much we eat.

Rethinking Ultra-Processed Foods

While some UPFs are high in calories, low in fiber, and easy to overconsume, lumping them all together oversimplifies the issue. Foods like fortified cereals, protein bars, and vegan alternatives may be helpful in certain diets, especially for older adults or those with low appetites. Policies relying solely on UPF labels could mislead consumers and even discourage healthy options.

Experts suggest focusing on:

Food literacy: Understanding cravings, satiety, and personal cues.

Smart reformulation: Designing foods that are enjoyable and filling.

Eating motivations: Addressing emotional and social factors behind eating.

Understanding that eating is driven by a mix of taste, emotions, and beliefs rather than just packaging or processing can help people make informed choices. By combining awareness of personal eating triggers with better food design, individuals can enjoy their meals without overindulging, creating a sustainable approach to healthy eating.