New research links ultra-processed foods like soda, snacks, and ready meals to higher inflammation, heart disease risk, and chronic illnesses. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods may protect your health.

Most Americans get the majority of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — think sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. While convenient, new research suggests these heavily processed products may be quietly fueling inflammation in the body, raising the risk for heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

A study by Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine analyzed data from over 9,200 adults in the U.S., finding that people who consume the highest amounts of UPFs have significantly elevated levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a key marker of inflammation linked to cardiovascular risk.

Why it matters

Ultra-processed foods are stripped of nutrients and loaded with additives, which not only reduces their nutritional value but also encourages overeating. According to the study, adults who got 60–79% of their daily calories from UPFs were 11% more likely to show elevated hs-CRP compared to those who consumed the least. Even moderate UPF consumers (40–59% of calories) had a 14% higher likelihood of inflammation.

Certain groups were more vulnerable. Adults aged 50–59 showed a 26% higher risk of elevated inflammation, people with obesity had an 80% greater risk, and current smokers had a 17% increased risk compared to non-smokers. Interestingly, those who did not engage in physical activity did not show a statistically significant rise in inflammation.

Health implications

“High consumption of ultra-processed foods is clearly linked to higher inflammation, which can drive heart disease and other chronic illnesses,” said Dr. Allison H. Ferris, lead author and professor at FAU. The researchers also note rising colorectal cancer rates in the U.S., particularly among younger adults, may be connected to the growing prevalence of UPFs.

The study authors draw parallels to the history of tobacco, noting that powerful multinational companies manufacture UPFs, and it may take time for public health policies to fully catch up. Nevertheless, efforts like improved labeling, reduced additives, and better access to whole foods in schools and programs could help curb the risks.

What you can do

Health experts recommend increasing consumption of whole, minimally processed foods — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins — and being mindful of how much ultra-processed food enters your diet. Small, gradual changes, like replacing sugary drinks with water or fresh fruit, can help reduce inflammation and improve long-term health.

The findings were published in The American Journal of Medicine, highlighting the growing evidence that diet quality — not just calorie count — plays a critical role in preventing chronic disease.