Cambridge researchers have developed a smart gel that mimics cartilage and releases drugs during arthritis flare-ups. The gel senses acidity changes in joints, easing pain, reducing side effects, and offering precise long-term treatment.

Living with arthritis often means painful flare-ups, daily medication, and side effects that pile on top of the disease itself. But a team at the University of Cambridge may have found a way to make treatment smarter—and gentler.

Researchers have created a soft, cartilage-like gel that can “feel” chemical changes inside the body and respond in real time. When arthritis causes a joint to become inflamed, the tissue around it turns slightly more acidic. The Cambridge gel detects this shift and releases anti-inflammatory drugs exactly when—and where—they’re needed.

A gel that mimics cartilage

The material is designed to act like real cartilage, cushioning joints while also carrying medication. During flare-ups, it turns softer and jelly-like, triggering the release of drugs stored in its structure. That means relief could arrive automatically, without repeated doses or guesswork.

“We’ve been interested in materials that behave like cartilage for some time,” explained Professor Oren Scherman, who leads the research. “But combining that with targeted drug delivery opens up exciting new possibilities.”

Smarter, safer treatment

Unlike many drug-delivery systems that rely on external triggers like heat or light, this one uses the body’s own chemistry. That could reduce side effects by ensuring drugs only act where they’re needed, sparing the rest of the body from unnecessary exposure.

In lab tests, the gel was loaded with a fluorescent dye to mimic real medicine. When acidity levels matched those of inflamed joints, the gel released far more of its “cargo” compared with normal conditions.

“This means drugs are released at the exact time and place they’re needed most,” said Dr Stephen O’Neill, the study’s first author.

Beyond arthritis

The approach could be adapted for other diseases where the body shows chemical warning signs, such as cancer. By tuning the gel’s chemistry, researchers believe it could deliver both fast-acting and slow-release medications, potentially lasting days, weeks, or even months.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, are still at the experimental stage. The next step is to test the material in living systems to see how it performs in real joints. But if successful, this technology could improve life for millions of people living with arthritis worldwide.

As Dr Jade McCune, one of the study’s co-authors, put it: “By harnessing the body’s own signals, we can make treatment more precise, more effective, and hopefully kinder to patients.”