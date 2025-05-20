Arthritis isn't limited to old age—many young adults experience joint pain due to autoimmune or post-traumatic causes. Early diagnosis and lifestyle changes are essential.

Usually arthritis is attributed to old age, where people have pain and swelling in their joints and have difficulty in mobility, but what is often overlooked is the joint pain and discomfort happening in young adults, even as early as 20 years of age.

There are certain group of arthritis that can happen in young adults, this includes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Reactive arthritis, post traumatic arthritis and gouty arthritis.

These are mostly autoimmune conditions, like in the first 3 scenarios, where the body considers the antigens in the joint as foreign and produces autoimmune response against them. Reactive arthritis, is when a chronic inflammatory process in the body or sometimes recent travel and infection can cause swelling in the joints.

Post-traumatic arthritis occurs when you have an injury or even a fracture involving the joint can lead to early arthritis. Repeated attacks of gout (increased serum uric acid levels) can cause joint changes.

The presentation is usually late, as the symptoms could be mostly ignored. Symptoms include pain, swelling or discomfort in the joint, decreased mobility, or inability to bear weight can be there.

Diagnosis is made by thorough history, clinical examination, family history, blood test, and radiological investigation when needed.

Once diagnosis is established, treatment includes symptomatic management, including rest, icing, compression, and anti-inflammatory medications. Some people may need steroids and DMARDs. (disease-modifying anti-rheumatoid drugs)

Regular exercise, physiotherapy and dietary changes with some lifestyle modification is the best way to prevent it from worsening.

Key point to be noted is that, arthritis is not exclusively seen in elderly, it can occur at young age too, picking the early signs, diagnosing and taking appropriate early action is of prime importance to avoid complications.

- Dr. Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant - Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Goa