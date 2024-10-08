What to eat to prevent arthritis? 7 superfoods to try

Health
Learn about seven foods that can help reduce the risk of arthritis and promote joint health.
Arthritis is one of the major problems faced by people as they age.
Making changes in lifestyle and diet can also help control this disease.
Dietary changes can help reduce the risk of arthritis.
Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids. They reduce arthritis symptoms.
Oranges, which are rich in Vitamin C, can help reduce the severity of arthritis symptoms.
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain antioxidants, including anthocyanins and quercetin. This helps reduce the risk of arthritis.
Leafy greens contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This helps reduce the risk of arthritis.
Drinking green tea, which has anti-inflammatory properties, can also help prevent knee pain and relieve the symptoms of arthritis.
Nuts are good for reducing the risk of arthritis. Eat walnuts, almonds, and pistachios.
The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of cherries reduce the risk of arthritis.