Feeling exhausted in your 40s? Scientists reveal it's a mix of biological changes and peak life stress. Learn why your energy is low and how to get it back.

Scientists have found that the 40s are typically the most tiring decade of life. According to Professor Michelle Spear, an anatomist at the University of Bristol, this drop in energy is not just due to getting older. Instead, it's because of several small biological changes happening at the same time, just when life's pressures are often at their highest.

In our 20s, the body is more forgiving. Muscles heal quickly, inflammation goes away faster, and cells produce energy efficiently. The tiny structures inside our cells that make energy, called mitochondria, work smoothly and create less waste. This means that staying up late, getting poor sleep, or not exercising regularly is easier to recover from. The body recovers with less effort.

Body Changes in the 40s

However, things change in our late 30s and 40s. Muscle mass naturally starts to decrease unless we take steps to keep it through strength training. With less muscle, even simple daily tasks require more energy. At the same time, the mitochondria become less efficient. They still produce energy but not as effectively or cleanly as before. As a result, recovering from stress, poor sleep, or illness takes more out of us than it used to.

More Responsibilities, More Stress

Sleep also becomes more fragile in our 40s. In early adulthood, sleep tends to be deeper and more restorative, even if it is shorter. As we age, the systems that support deep sleep become less stable. Hormonal changes, especially for women going through menopause, can affect sleep quality and body temperature. Also, the stress hormone cortisol is more likely to stay high at night, leading to lighter and more disturbed sleep. Even if we spend the same amount of time in bed, we may wake up feeling less refreshed.

This is a time when many people are dealing with significant responsibilities. Careers can become more demanding, and looking after children or ageing parents brings extra emotional and mental pressure. Mental effort can drain energy just as much as physical effort, leaving many feeling exhausted.

Weight Training in the 60s

The good news is that this stage is not permanent. Energy levels often stabilize in our 60s, when life may be less demanding and sleep patterns more regular. Regular strength training, good sleep habits, managing stress, and consuming enough protein can all help maintain energy levels. The goal is not to regain the energy of a 20-year-old, but to support recovery and keep energy steady and sustainable as we age.

Source: Daily Maily - Science & Tech