While meditation offers many benefits, can it also have adverse effects? A new study reveals many meditators experience anxiety, panic, or detachment. Learn about the potential risks of meditation and why a balanced view is crucial.

Meditation has become extremely popular in recent times. It is frequently promoted as an easy way to reduce stress, improve concentration, and boost mental health. Many schools, workplaces, and health programmes now incorporate it into their wellness efforts to support mental well-being.

Yet as meditation becomes more widespread, particularly in medical and therapeutic contexts, researchers are starting to explore it more carefully. They are asking key questions: How much practice is necessary before it begins to make a difference? And perhaps more importantly, could there be any adverse effects associated with meditation?

Dr Nicholas Van Dam, a psychologist at the University of Melbourne, explains that when new treatments or interventions are developed, scientists typically examine both the benefits and the possible risks from the outset.

The Possible Downsides of Meditation

While many people find meditation to be calming, clear, or relaxing, others experience the opposite. Some report panic attacks, vivid flashbacks of past traumatic events, or feelings of detachment, as if they are observing life from outside their own body.

Over the years, scientific studies have yielded mixed findings regarding the frequency of these side effects. Some research shows that these experiences may affect around 1% of meditators, while other studies suggest that as many as two-thirds of people may have encountered something negative.

Van Dam and his team conducted a major study published in Clinical Psychological Science to determine how often these side effects occur and what factors might increase their likelihood.

A Nationwide Look at Meditation Experiences

The research team surveyed almost 900 adults from across the United States, ensuring a diverse group that included people of different ages, backgrounds, and levels of meditation experience, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners.

Van Dam pointed out that the way side effects are asked about in research can be critical. In earlier studies, participants were often simply asked open-ended questions like, “Did you have any problems?” Some people might not be aware that certain sensations or emotions were connected to meditation, or they might feel reluctant to share them.

To gather more reliable data, Van Dam’s team developed a comprehensive 30-item checklist of possible effects. Participants were asked to rate how strongly they felt each one, whether the experience was pleasant or unpleasant, and whether it impacted their daily life.

What the Study Found

Nearly 60% of the meditators said they had experienced at least one of the listed effects, such as anxiety, confusion, or a sense of disconnection from their body. About 30% described these experiences as difficult or upsetting, while 9% said the effects were serious enough to interfere with their normal functioning.

Individuals who had previously struggled with mental health issues, such as anxiety, low mood, or emotional distress, in the month before starting meditation were more likely to report negative effects. Similarly, those who had participated in intensive meditation retreats, which often involve many hours of silent practice each day, were more likely to experience significant disruptions.

Van Dam emphasized that the findings do not prove that meditation causes these effects. More research is needed to understand how meditation interacts with people’s mental health over time.

Raising Awareness, Not Alarm

Although the results have generated headlines, Van Dam does not believe meditation is inherently dangerous. He compared this to medical treatments such as surgery or psychological therapies, where patients are informed about both the risks and the benefits upfront. This transparency helps individuals make informed decisions.

A Balanced View

Meditation clearly benefits many people, but this research reminds us that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Like any powerful tool for the mind, it can have complex effects. By better understanding these, practitioners, teachers, and scientists can create safer and more supportive environments for all those exploring the path of mindfulness.