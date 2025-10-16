A new study shows lean pork boosts post-workout muscle growth more than high-fat pork. Even with the same protein, lean pork triggers stronger muscle-protein synthesis, helping maximize recovery and enhance strength after exercise.

A new study shows that lean pork promotes stronger muscle growth after exercise compared with high-fat pork, even when protein content is identical. Researchers found that the extra fat in pork can actually blunt the muscle-building response, challenging previous assumptions about fatty foods enhancing post-workout recovery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Whole foods vs. processed protein

Led by Professor Nicholas Burd of the University of Illinois, the team has been investigating how different foods affect muscle-protein synthesis. Past studies indicated that whole eggs or salmon stimulated greater muscle growth than protein isolates or processed blends. This latest study adds lean pork to the list of foods that provide superior post-exercise benefits.

How the study was conducted

Sixteen young, physically active adults participated in the trial. Participants consumed either a lean pork burger, a high-fat pork burger, or a carbohydrate drink after completing weight-training exercises, including leg presses and extensions.

Researchers used isotope-labeled amino acids to track how protein from the meals was integrated into muscles. Blood samples and muscle biopsies were taken before and after meals to measure muscle-protein synthesis.

To ensure accurate results, participants repeated the experiment with different meals after a recovery period, minimizing individual differences in metabolism or response. The study is published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Lean pork triggers stronger muscle-protein synthesis

While all groups experienced some muscle growth from exercise, those who ate lean pork showed the highest increase in blood amino acids and the greatest rate of muscle-protein synthesis. Surprisingly, high-fat pork offered almost no additional benefit over a carbohydrate drink in the post-workout period.

Burd explained, “The high-fat pork truly blunted the response. Lean pork provided a bigger trigger for muscle-protein synthesis, likely because of how the protein was digested and absorbed.”

Practical takeaways for fitness enthusiasts

Exercise remains the primary driver of muscle growth.

Nutrition can enhance muscle gains, but food type matters.

Whole, minimally processed proteins like lean pork, whole eggs, or salmon are generally more effective than high-fat or processed alternatives.

Burd emphasizes that post-workout meals should complement training rather than replace it. The study suggests that choosing lean, whole foods can help maximize recovery and muscle development after weight training.

The study was supported by the National Pork Board’s Pork Checkoff program. Burd is also affiliated with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at the University of Illinois.