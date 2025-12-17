Dermatologists warn that hot showers can damage your skin by stripping natural oils. Experts recommend shorter showers with lukewarm water, gentle soaps and minimal exfoliation to protect the skin barrier and prevent dryness and irritation.

For many people, a long, steaming shower is the perfect way to wake up or unwind after a long day. But according to dermatologists, that comforting habit may be doing more harm than good. Experts now say that lukewarm showers not hot ones are the key to healthier skin.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr Nicole Negbenebor, a dermatologist at Iowa Health Care, explains that while showering is essential for hygiene, how you shower matters just as much as how often you do it.

Why Hot Showers Can Damage Your Skin

Hot water may feel relaxing, but it can strip away the skin’s natural oils that help keep it soft, hydrated and protected. These oils form part of the skin’s barrier, which shields it from irritation, dryness and infection.

Spending too long under hot water can leave skin feeling tight, itchy and flaky especially during colder months when skin is already prone to dryness. Dr Negbenebor recommends keeping showers short and using lukewarm water instead, which cleans effectively without damaging the skin’s protective layer.

Less Is More When It Comes to Products

While shelves are packed with body scrubs, exfoliators, oils and heavily scented soaps, dermatologists say many of these products are unnecessary. Overloading the skin with multiple cleansers can disrupt its natural balance.

Doctors advise choosing gentle, fragrance-free soaps, especially for sensitive skin. Antibacterial soaps should generally be avoided unless medically required, as they can be overly harsh. Despite social media trends, double-cleansing the body is not needed and can contribute to dryness and irritation.

Exfoliation should also be done sparingly. Aggressive scrubs or loofahs can damage the skin’s surface. If exfoliation is needed, products with mild acids like lactic or glycolic acid are usually gentler options.

The Right Way to Shower, According to Experts

Dermatologists also suggest paying attention to the order of washing. Hair should come first shampoo, then conditioner followed by cleansing the body. This helps prevent residue from hair products from lingering on the skin.

After stepping out of the shower, applying a moisturising oil or lotion helps lock in hydration while the skin is still slightly damp. This step is especially important if you’re prone to dry or sensitive skin.

The takeaway is simple: shorter, cooler showers with fewer products are better for your skin. A few small changes to your daily routine can help maintain your skin barrier, reduce irritation and keep your skin healthy all year round.