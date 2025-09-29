Eating more fruit may help protect lungs from air pollution damage, especially in women. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in fruit can reduce oxidative stress, supporting better lung function and overall respiratory health.

Eating more fruit could help shield your lungs from the harmful effects of air pollution, new research suggests. Scientists point to antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in fruit as possible defenses against tiny airborne particles that can damage lung function.

The study, presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam, was led by Pimpika Kaewsri, a PhD student at the University of Leicester’s Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability. Using data from nearly 200,000 UK Biobank participants, researchers compared dietary patterns—including fruit, vegetable, and whole grain intake—with lung function and exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). PM2.5 refers to microscopic air pollutants, often emitted by vehicles and industry, that can penetrate deep into the lungs.

The results were striking. Among women, those with low fruit intake lost an average of 78.1 ml of lung capacity (FEV1) for every 5 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 exposure. Women with high fruit intake, however, experienced only a 57.5 ml reduction. Men generally consumed less fruit, and the protective effect was not as clear in their group.

Kaewsri explains, “Our study shows that a healthy diet is linked to better lung function regardless of pollution exposure. Women who ate four or more portions of fruit daily had smaller reductions in lung function, possibly due to the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in fruit that reduce oxidative stress from fine particles.”

Professor Sara De Matteis, an occupational and environmental health expert from the University of Turin, noted the study’s broader significance. “This research reinforces the benefits of a fruit-rich diet for respiratory health. While diet can help, governments still have a critical role in reducing pollution exposure, as no level of air pollution is entirely safe.”

The study highlights the dual benefit of plant-rich diets: promoting lung health and reducing environmental impact. Kaewsri and her team plan to continue investigating whether dietary choices can influence long-term lung function over time.