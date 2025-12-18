Scientists have proven that quantum signals can be sent from Earth to satellites, overturning long held assumptions. The breakthrough could enable cheaper, scalable quantum networks and accelerate the development of a global quantum internet.

For years, quantum satellite communication worked in just one direction from space down to Earth. Scientists believed sending fragile quantum signals upward through Earth’s turbulent atmosphere was simply too difficult. Now, new research suggests that assumption was wrong. The study is published by APS in its peer reviewed journal Physical Review Research, which is an APS (American Physical Society) journal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney have shown that quantum entanglement can be successfully transmitted from Earth to satellites, opening the door to a more powerful, flexible, and affordable global quantum network.

Turning Quantum Communication Upside Down

Until now, quantum satellites generated entangled photons onboard and beamed them down to ground stations. While effective for secure encryption, this approach comes with limitations. Space based hardware is expensive, difficult to upgrade, and restricted in power.

The new approach flips the system. Instead of creating quantum signals in orbit, entangled photons are produced on Earth, where equipment is stronger, cheaper, and easier to maintain. These signals are then sent upward to a satellite that acts as a relay, rather than a generator.

This shift could dramatically simplify quantum satellite design while increasing performance a crucial step toward scaling beyond small experiments.

Why Scientists Thought It Couldn’t Work

Sending quantum signals upward was long dismissed due to atmospheric turbulence, background light, and the extreme precision required for photons to meet and interfere perfectly in space. Even slight misalignment or noise could destroy the fragile quantum state.

To test whether this was truly impossible, the researchers created detailed models that accounted for real-world challenges, including atmospheric scattering, sunlight reflections, and imperfect optics. Surprisingly, the results showed that uplink quantum communication is not only possible, but practical with current or near-future technology.

Building the Foundations of a Quantum Internet

This breakthrough matters because future quantum networks won’t just be about secure messages they’ll need to connect quantum computers across continents, demanding far higher data rates.

Earth based transmitters can generate the massive number of photons required for this task, while satellites only need compact optical devices to process incoming signals. This keeps costs down and makes large scale deployment more realistic.

The team believes early demonstrations could happen soon using drones or balloon mounted receivers, paving the way for low Earth orbit satellites to form the backbone of a future quantum internet.

In the long run, researchers envision quantum entanglement becoming as invisible and essential as electricity quietly powering technologies we rely on every day, without us needing to understand the complex science behind it.