A study shows a major E. coli strain spreads between people as fast as swine flu. Using genomic modeling, scientists calculated bacterial transmission rates for the first time, offering new tools to track and control antibiotic-resistant infections.

Scientists have uncovered a surprising truth about a bacterium we thought we understood. A new study finds that a common E. coli strain — normally known for causing gut and urinary infections — can spread through communities as quickly as swine flu.

This breakthrough marks the first time researchers have been able to measure how fast a gut bacterium moves between people, a calculation once thought possible only for viral infections. The study was published in Nature Communications.

A Bacteria Behaving Like a Virus

Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and international partners analysed genomic samples from the UK and Norway to track how E. coli spreads. One strain, ST131-A, showed transmission patterns similar to viral outbreaks — despite not being airborne like flu.

The bacteria can spread through personal contact, shared surfaces, food, or living spaces, quietly passing between people without noticeable symptoms — until it causes infections like UTIs or sepsis.

Antibiotic-Resistant Strains Pose Higher Risk

Two other resistant E. coli strains spread more slowly among healthy individuals — but can spread rapidly in hospitals, where immune systems are weaker and contact rates are high. These strains already cause widespread bloodstream infections and are increasingly difficult to treat.

The First R0 for Gut Bacteria

Using advanced genomic modelling, scientists assigned an R0 value to E. coli for the first time. That’s the same metric used to estimate how fast viruses spread during outbreaks — a major step forward in predicting bacterial transmission.

Protecting Public Health

This research offers a new foundation for monitoring and preventing antibiotic-resistant infections. With better forecasting models, public-health systems can respond sooner, develop targeted treatments, and strengthen infection-control strategies in hospitals and communities.

As bacteria evolve faster than antibiotics are developed, understanding how they spread could be just as important as discovering how to stop them.