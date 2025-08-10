English

Asteroid vs. Lightning

New research shows you are more likely to die from an asteroid impact than a lightning strike. Surprised? You are not alone.

Science Aug 10 2025
Author: Srishti MS Image Credits:Getty
English

The Odds

Asteroid impact death risk: 1 in 156,000
Lightning death risk: 1 in 163,000

Image credits: Getty
English

Everyday Dangers Are Worse

Before you panic about space rocks—

Your odds of dying in a car crash? 1 in 273

That is 500 times higher than asteroid risk.

Image credits: Getty
English

Deadly Elephants?

In regions with wild elephants:

Attack chance: 1 in 14,000

Death chance: 1 in 21,000

That is much riskier than asteroids.

Image credits: Getty
English

Hidden Home Risks

Carbon monoxide poisoning:

Lifetime chance: 1 in 66

Death chance: 1 in 714

Check your alarms—it is preventable.

Image credits: Getty
English

Flu vs. Asteroids

The flu kills about 1 in 1,000 people who catch it.

Unlike asteroids, you are almost guaranteed to get it at some point in life.

Image credits: Getty
English

How Bad Could an Asteroid Be?

A large impact could be thousands of times more powerful than WWII bombs, even blocking sunlight and causing mass extinction.

Image credits: Getty
English

Can We Stop It?

Yes. NASA’s 2022 DART mission proved we can knock an asteroid off course, but it takes years of planning.

Image credits: Getty
English

Takeaway

Asteroid deaths are rare, but possible.

Still, driving carefully, avoiding carbon monoxide, and staying healthy will save far more lives right now.

Image credits: Getty
English

Source

Olin College of Engineering, using NASA’s near-Earth object (NEO) data. The research is in a pre-print and is set to be published in the Planetary Science Journal.

Image credits: Freepik

Grapes Aren't Just Sweet, They Power Your Brain, Heart and Gut

Space Rock Surprise: AI Unlocks Meteorite’s Secret, A Heat-Defying Mineral from Outer Space

AI says your gut's got brains: Microbes may know more than you think

No blood, no pain: New sensor tracks sodium instantly