A chilling poem written more than a century ago by a revered Islamic figure has resurfaced in 2026, reigniting fears that its apocalyptic warnings may be unfolding in the modern world.

Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad — revered by followers as the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi — penned the poem in 1905, foretelling mass destruction, global upheaval and bloodshed on a scale that has led some to interpret it as a grim premonition of a third world war.

Written just years before his death in 1908, the poem paints a haunting picture of widespread devastation: cities erased, entire regions overturned, rivers running red with blood, and terrifying events in the skies that appear to defy scientific explanation. One striking reference to calamity befalling the Czar of Russia has drawn renewed attention amid the Ukraine war and persistent tensions between Russia, the US and NATO.

“A sign will come some days hence, which will turn over villages, cities and fields. Wrath of God will bring a revolution in the world, the undressed one would be unable to tie his trousers,” Ahmad’s 1905 poem described.

“Soddenly, a quake will severely shake, mortals, trees, mountains and seas, all. In the twinkling of an eye, the land shall turn over, streams of blood will flow like rivers of water.”

Born in 1835 in Qadian, India, Ahmad founded the Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam and devoted his life to defending Islam against criticism from other religions, particularly Christianity. He also claimed to have received multiple divine revelations, claims that placed him at the centre of intense theological debate.

His followers believe Ahmad was divinely appointed as the guided leader foretold in Islamic End Times prophecies. Critics, however, urge caution in linking his writings to today’s geopolitical crises, noting that Russia no longer has a Czar in 2026 and that some interpretations suggest Ahmad was referring to a major earthquake in India before his death.

In his book Barahin-e-Ahmadiyya, written in the late 1800s, Ahmad warned of consequences following the rejection of a divine messenger.

“A warner came unto the world, but the world accepted him not,” he wrote — a passage believers say foreshadowed wars and disasters that would follow humanity’s refusal to heed divine warnings.

In The Philosophy of Divine Revelation, penned in the early 1900s, Ahmad again issued dire warnings of a catastrophic earthquake.

“There will be death on such a large scale that streams of blood will flow. Even birds and grazing animals will not escape this death,” the religious leader foretold.

“Those days are near, indeed they are at the door, when the world shall witness the spectacle of a doomsday.”

The poem also alludes to what some modern readers interpret as descriptions of missile strikes and global warfare, coupled with extraordinary suffering for Russia’s leadership.

“The terror of it will exhaust everyone, the great and the small, even the Czar will be at that hour in a state of the utmost distress,” Ahmad wrote.

“It will be a glimpse of wrath, that heavenly sign, the sky shall draw its dagger to attack.”

Despite these ominous visions, Ahmad’s primary mission in founding the Ahmadiyya Movement was to present Islam as a peaceful, tolerant and rational faith rooted in the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Following his death in 1908, the Ahmadiyya Movement split into two main branches amid disagreements over Ahmad’s religious status. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the Lahore Ahmadiyya Movement now function independently, differing mainly in how they view their founder.

While the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community considers Ahmad a subordinate prophet under Muhammad, the Lahore branch regards him as a reformer. Yet both acknowledge the existence of the 1905 poem and agree that it foretold a cataclysmic period following Ahmad’s death.

The Lahore branch has historically linked the prophecy to World War I, which erupted in 1914, while the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has suggested the predicted quake referred to major seismic events in India.

The poem’s renewed attention in 2026 comes as scientists in the United States prepare to update the Doomsday Clock — a symbolic measure of how close humanity is to a man-made global catastrophe such as nuclear war.

As of last year, the clock stood at just 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been in its 78-year history, amplifying fears that the world may once again be edging toward the very destruction envisioned more than a century ago.