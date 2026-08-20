An Indian vlogger, Rahul, says the woman was kicked out for not checking out on time, not because of racism. He added, 'Just because rules aren't followed in India, doesn't mean it's the same everywhere'.

An Indian woman was recently kicked out of a hostel in London, and a video of the incident is now going viral on social media. However, an Indian vlogger named Rahul, who goes by the handle Nomad Mikey, has shared his side of the story, claiming the eviction had nothing to do with racism.

According to Rahul, the whole issue was about not following the hostel's rules. He explained that most hostels in London have a strict check-out time of 10 am. This Indian woman, however, refused to vacate her room on time. Despite repeated requests from the staff, she kept delaying and eventually refused to leave. Meanwhile, other tourists who had booked the room were kept waiting outside.

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Rahul said that the hostel staff finally had to forcibly remove her from the room. He also claimed that she started recording the video only after she was evicted, to make it look like a racist incident.

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"This is not a case of racial abuse; it's a problem of not following the rules," Rahul stated in his video. He urged people not to jump to conclusions based on one-sided videos. "Just because rules are not followed in India, doesn't mean it's the same everywhere," he added. The video has received a lot of comments from viewers.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an Indian couple in the US faced backlash on social media. The couple, Suhas and Priyanka, advised young Indians to reconsider their plans to move abroad for studies or work. They argued that the situation has changed, and India now offers similarly good opportunities, unlike when they first migrated.