Estevao Willian, an 18-year-old Brazilian winger, has been dubbed "Messinho" due to his remarkable skills and game intelligence.

Many believe that Lionel Messi has seemingly endorsed Estevao Willian, an 18-year-old Brazilian winger, as his successor on the world stage. The two met during the Club World Cup, where Messi's Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Estevao's Palmeiras. Fans were thrilled to see them swap shirts at halftime, with some interpreting it as Messi's blessing of Estevao as a future world superstar.

Estevao, nicknamed "Messinho" or "little Messi," has drawn comparisons to the Argentine legend due to his impressive skills on the ball and ability to take on opponents. He's been praised for his maturity, game intelligence, and decision-making, which are considered precocious for his age.

Breakthrough at Palmeiras

The young winger's rise to fame began at Palmeiras, where he made his professional debut at just 16 years and 8 months old, becoming the club's fourth-youngest player ever. He's since become a key player, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists in the Brazilian Série A. These impressive statistics earned him the Best Young Player and Best Attacker awards in the league.

Estevao's international career is also taking off. He represented Brazil at the U17 level in 2023, scoring 3 goals in 5 appearances. He made his senior debut for the Brazil national team on September 6, 2024, in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, becoming one of the youngest players to do so.

In June 2024, Chelsea secured Estevao's transfer for an initial fee of €34 million, potentially rising to €57.6 million with add-ons. He'll officially join the Premier League club on July 1, 2025, after turning 18. Estevao chose Chelsea due to the club's strategic vision and faith in his potential. He's impressed by the club's planning and commitment to nurturing young talent.

Versatile and creative attacker

Estevao's playing style is characterized by his exceptional ball control, creativity, finishing, and crossing ability. He's known for his dribbling skills and ability to take on defenders. Estevao's versatility allows him to operate both as a winger and a central attacking midfielder, with a preference for the number 10 role.

"He is different from anything I've ever seen in football. He knows how to attack, defend, take the game on, dribble. He's focused, he has a good family, everyone cares for him at the club and the older players talk to him a lot," Coach Abel Ferreira recently said.

The Brazilian also swapped shirts with Luis Suarez, who scored Inter Miami's second goal with an impressive solo effort. With the stalemate, both Palmeiras and Inter Miami qualified for the round of 16.