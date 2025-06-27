The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage has concluded, with 16 teams advancing to the knockout rounds. The round of 16 features exciting matchups, including Inter Miami vs PSG, and culminates with the final on July 13th.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage has concluded, with 16 teams advancing to the knockout rounds. The revamped tournament, featuring 32 teams, witnessed thrilling fixtures, including a 4-4 draw between Poroo and Al Ahly, and Dortmund's sensational comeback against Al Ahly.

The group stage concluded with Real Madrid's stunning performance against Salzburg, which they won 3-0 to secure the spot in the round of 16.

The following teams have qualified for the round of 16:

1. SE Palmeiras

2. Inter Miami

3. Paris Saint-Germain

4. Botafogo

5. Flamengo

6. Chelsea

7. Inter Milan

8. Monterrey

9. Dortmund

10. Fluminense

11. Bayern Munich

12. Benfica

13. Juventus

14. Manchester City

15. Real Madrid

16. Al Hilal

Round of 16 schedule

- June 28: Palmeiras vs Botafogo (9:30 pm IST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

- June 29: Benfica vs Chelsea (1:30 am IST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

- June 29: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami (9:30 pm IST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

- June 30: Flamengo vs Bayern Munich (1:30 am IST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens)

- July 1: Inter Milan vs Fluminense (12:30 am IST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

- July 1: Manchester City vs Al Hilal (6:30 am IST, Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

- July 2: Real Madrid vs Juventus (12:30 am IST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens)

- July 2: Dortmund vs Monterrey (6:30 am IST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

Big clashes

One of the most highly anticipated matches in the round of 16 is the clash between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and European giants PSG. This will be Messi's first encounter with his former club since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Among other hyped matchups are Benfica against Chelsea, Manchester City vs Al Hilal and Real Madrid vs Juventus.

Benfica, considered underdogs in Group C, pulled off a shocking victory over Bayern Munich on the final day to clinch the top spot. This unexpected win has catapulted Benfica into the round of 16 as group winners.

In stark contrast, Chelsea's campaign took an unexpected turn. The Blues were heavily favored to dominate Group D, but they ultimately finished second to Flamengo. This surprise outcome has set up an intriguing round of 16 matchup between Benfica and Chelsea.

Manchester City should expect a tougher test than Pachuca when they meet Al-Hilal. According to midfielder Ruben Neves, Al-Hilal needs to play in the same way as it did in its 1-1 draw with Real last week.

Real Madrid appeared to have picked up pace against Pachuca and Salzburg after an unexpected draw against Al Hilal. On the other hand, Juventus had a stunning start to the Club World Cup but have now stumbled against Manchester City. The match up against Real Madrid could go both ways and this gives an interesting prospect.

The tournament will culminate with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13, 2025.