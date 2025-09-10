New research reveals that East Antarctica's interior is warming faster than its coastal areas, with temperatures rising above the global average. This warming, driven by ocean and air pressure changes, may lead to underestimated Antarctic ice melt.

Some parts of Antarctica haven’t seen rain or snow in nearly 2 million years.

New research shows that the central part of East Antarctica, one of the coldest and most remote regions on Earth, is experiencing faster warming than its coastal areas. The study, led by Professor Naoyuki Kurita from Nagoya University in Japan, was published in the journal Nature Communications. This finding might mean that the rate at which Antarctic ice could melt in the future is being underestimated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Hidden Hotspot in a Frozen Land

Antarctica holds about 70% of the world’s fresh water which is locked in its large sheets. Over the decades, many researchers have studied climate change in the continent. However, the interior of the continent, where temperatures are much colder, has remained largely unknown because there are very few research stations there. In fact, only two interior stations, Amundsen-Scott at the South Pole and Vostok Station in East Antarctica, have collected long-term climate data.

Professor Naoyuki Kurita’s team used data from three unmanned weather stations in East Antarctica- Dome Fuji, Relay, and Mizuho. They analyzed 30-year record from 1993-2022 and identified a clear trend of warming.

Temperatures Rising Faster Than the Global Average

Experts found that temperatures at these three sites increased by 0.45°C to 0.72°C per decade, a rate that is higher than the global average.

So why is East Antarctica warming so quickly?

The answer lies in the Southern Indian Ocean. The ocean has natural boundaries called “fronts,” where cold and warm waters meet. As the planet warms, these ocean fronts are becoming stronger because different parts of the ocean are heating at different rates. This change leads to more storm activity and alters air pressure patterns.

A system of low pressure over mid-latitudes and high pressure over Antarctica creates a wind pattern that pushes warm air toward the Antarctic interior. This warm air gets trapped and increases temperatures in the interior region, far from the ocean’s edge.

What This Means for the Future

Current climate models do not take this warming mechanism into account. This means predictions about how fast Antarctic ice is melting may be too optimistic. Professor Kurita warns that while most coastal stations have not yet shown significant warming, the steady increase in warm air moving inland suggests that coastal areas could soon experience considerable warming and even surface melting.