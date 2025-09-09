Rising temperatures are driving increased sugar consumption, especially among lower-income groups. Discover the surprising link between heatwaves and sugar cravings, and the potential health risks. Learn how climate change impacts our diets.

New research reveals that rising temperatures in the US are linked to an increased intake of sugary drinks and sweet foods. Interestingly, this trend is particularly evident among people with lower incomes and less education. The study estimates that the total sugar consumption in the US has risen by over 100 million pounds (approximately 45 million kilograms) annually in the past 15 years due to climate change.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom and was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Climate Change Influences

One of the researchers, Duo Chan, a climate scientist at the University of Southampton, explained that climate change influences not only the types of food people eat but also the quantity. As temperatures rise, people tend to consume more sugary beverages, which can be harmful for health.

The researchers examined weather data alongside consumer purchasing patterns, focusing on temperatures ranging from about 12 to 30 degrees Celsius (54 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit).

The study found that although the daily increase in sugar consumption per person is relatively small, it can accumulate over time. Dr Robert Lustig, an expert on obesity at the University of California, said that even small amounts of extra sugar daily can be harmful. He pointed out that for lower-income Americans, drinking just one additional can of sugary soda per day can increase the risk of developing diabetes by 29%.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average temperature in the US has risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius since 1895. For the research, scientists analyzed the nutritional content of the food and drinks people purchased to determine how much extra sugar was consumed as temperatures increased.

Who Is Most Affected?

The study also identified differences in sugar consumption based on gender, income, education, and ethnicity. These were the top findings:

• Men tended to consume more sugary soft drinks compared to women.

• Individuals from lower-income households consumed significantly more added sugar during hot weather.

• People working outdoors, such as in construction or farming, also consumed more sugary drinks than those working indoors.

The study found that White Americans showed the most significant increase in added sugar consumption with rising temperatures, while Asian Americans showed little to no change.

Researcher Duo Chan suggested that sugar consumption is likely to increase further as the climate continues to warm. However, not everyone agrees on it. Kristie Ebi, a health and climate scientist at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study, stated that while an increase in sugary drink consumption is concerning, there are other climate-related issues of more importance.

The study shows how climate change can impact our eating habits in unexpected ways and highlights the importance of finding healthier ways to cope with the heat.