Governments left a major UN nature summit with fresh commitments and renewed urgency. Yet one unresolved issue continues to shape the debate over how quickly global biodiversity goals can be achieved.

Governments meeting at a United Nations biodiversity summit in Armenia have agreed on a new roadmap aimed at accelerating global efforts to protect ecosystems and halt biodiversity loss, while acknowledging that current progress remains well below what is needed.

The agreement was reached at the conclusion of the two-week COP17 conference in Yerevan, where delegates conducted the first global assessment of progress under the Global Biodiversity Framework adopted in Montreal four years ago.

Negotiations extended through the night before countries endorsed what has been named the Yerevan Pathway, a package of decisions intended to speed up action in the years leading to 2030.

Delegates concluded that existing efforts have fallen short of expectations and that stronger implementation will be required to achieve internationally agreed biodiversity targets. The new pathway places emphasis on increasing support for developing nations, reducing incentives that harm nature and better aligning public spending with biodiversity objectives.

The review also highlighted a significant gap between commitments and delivery. While progress has been reported in several areas, governments acknowledged that the world remains off track on most of the targets established under the global framework.

The agreement comes as countries prepare for another major round of international climate discussions scheduled to begin in Turkey in November.

Review Highlights Progress but Highlights Financing Challenge

The biodiversity framework adopted in Montreal set out a series of goals for 2030, including conserving 30% of land, inland waters, marine and coastal areas, restoring 30% of degraded ecosystems, reforming harmful subsidies and mobilising $200 billion annually to support biodiversity protection efforts.

According to the United Nations, nearly 90% of parties to the biodiversity convention have established national biodiversity targets. However, fewer than half of those assessed are currently on track to meet their commitments.

A major focus of discussions in Yerevan was the question of finance.

Conference organisers said more than $1.8 billion in funding commitments were announced during the summit by governments, philanthropic organisations and investors. Even so, several participants stressed that available resources remain insufficient to meet the scale of the challenge.

Countries also agreed to accelerate work towards an existing goal of reducing biodiversity-harming subsidies by at least $500 billion per year by 2030. In addition, governments endorsed efforts to review current funding arrangements, establish criteria for a future permanent financing mechanism and broaden the pool of contributors on a voluntary basis.

Anita de Horde, executive director of the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation, said the outcome demonstrated that international cooperation continues to function despite growing pressure on multilateral institutions. She added that the effectiveness of the summit would ultimately be judged by actions taken before the next biodiversity conference.

Delegates confirmed that COP18 will be hosted in Quito, Ecuador, in 2028.

Conservation groups broadly welcomed the review process, describing it as an important signal that governments recognise the need for faster implementation. However, they also warned that stronger commitments must be matched by financial support and tangible action.

As countries move toward the 2030 deadline, the central challenge remains unchanged: translating global biodiversity targets into measurable progress while securing the resources required to achieve them.