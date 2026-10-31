India’s clean-fuel strategy is entering a new phase as long-term buyer agreements emerge, signalling growing international demand and raising expectations around future investment, manufacturing expansion and large-scale energy exports.

India’s green hydrogen programme is moving beyond policy announcements and entering a phase defined by commercial demand, with a growing number of long-term purchase agreements creating an early market for clean fuels produced in the country.

Government data indicates that companies operating under India’s emerging green hydrogen ecosystem have secured a series of large offtake arrangements, providing visibility on future demand and strengthening confidence among investors considering major clean-energy projects.

The development marks an important shift for the sector. Instead of relying solely on projected demand, developers are increasingly entering into long-term contracts that commit buyers to future purchases of green hydrogen derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Indian companies have signed 23 offtake agreements since the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. Together, those arrangements cover around 5.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen equivalent.

A significant majority of the contracted volume is linked to exports, underscoring the growing role of overseas markets in shaping India's early green hydrogen industry.

Europe and Japan have emerged as particularly important destinations, with international buyers seeking long-term supply arrangements as they pursue decarbonisation targets and diversify future energy sources.

The current year alone has seen 18 new agreements covering more than four lakh tonnes annually, reflecting acceleration in commercial activity across the sector.

Much of that demand centres on green ammonia and green methanol, products that are easier to transport internationally than hydrogen itself and are increasingly viewed as the preferred route for global trade.

These fuels are gaining attention across several industries. Green ammonia is being considered for fertiliser production, shipping and power generation, while green methanol is attracting interest as a lower-carbon industrial feedstock and fuel alternative.

The rise in long-term contracts is also helping developers justify investments in renewable power generation, electrolysers, fuel production facilities and export infrastructure.

Export Agreements Fuel Investment Momentum Across Sector

Government estimates suggest that projects associated with existing purchase commitments could attract investments worth approximately ₹90,000 crore.

A number of major companies have already secured substantial international buyers.

Among the most significant agreements are large-scale green ammonia and green methanol supply arrangements involving buyers in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Sri Lanka. Several projects are scheduled to begin deliveries between 2028 and 2029, giving developers a defined timeline for scaling production capacity.

These deals are increasingly being viewed as indicators that the sector is moving beyond pilot-stage development and toward commercial deployment.

The momentum is unfolding within the framework of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which received Cabinet approval in 2023 with an initial budget allocation of ₹19,744 crore through 2029-30.

The mission aims to achieve annual production of at least five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 while encouraging broader industrial development across the value chain.

Its targets include attracting more than ₹8 lakh crore in overall investment, creating over six lakh jobs and supporting large-scale expansion of renewable-energy capacity.

While exports currently dominate the headlines, domestic demand is also being developed simultaneously.

Government-supported programmes have already facilitated agreements for substantial green ammonia supplies to fertiliser manufacturers, while additional projects have been awarded to supply green hydrogen to refinery operators.

Officials see domestic demand as an important stabilising factor during the industry's early growth phase. A larger local customer base could improve project financing prospects while reducing dependence on international market cycles.

The broader significance of these developments extends beyond energy exports alone.

By building long-term customer relationships, securing project pipelines and attracting capital into production infrastructure, India is positioning itself as an early participant in what many expect to become a major global market for traded low-carbon fuels.

The next challenge lies in execution. Success will depend on renewable-energy availability, infrastructure readiness, logistics networks, certification standards and timely project delivery.