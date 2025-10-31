A new report warns Earth's natural carbon sinks are weakening, worsening climate change. Learn how this impacts global goals, heat, and why we must cut fossil fuels.

Earth’s natural defences against climate change are getting weaker as the planet warms faster, according to a new international report. This report says that the Earth’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide is decreasing. Natural "carbon sinks," such as forests, soils, and oceans, are becoming less effective at absorbing carbon, which means more of this gas remains in the atmosphere, trapping heat and worsening global warming.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These findings come from the "10 New Insights in Climate Science 2025" report, released ahead of COP30 by over 70 scientists from 21 countries. This annual report brings together the latest research into ten major topics that global leaders need to understand as they prepare for climate talks.

Natural Carbon Sinks

For many years, forests, grasslands, and oceans have absorbed about half of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities. But now, scientists say these natural systems are nearing their limits. In the Northern Hemisphere, forests and soils are showing signs of stress due to heat, drought, and deforestation. Oceans, which have absorbed both carbon and heat for a long time, are also taking in less carbon dioxide. At the same time, more frequent marine heatwaves are harming underwater ecosystems and affecting the livelihoods of people living near the coast.

As natural carbon sinks weaken, it may be harder to accurately predict how fast global temperatures will rise. This also makes it more difficult to meet international climate goals, such as keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

While some countries and companies are using nature-based projects like reforestation and wetland restoration to offset emissions, the report warns that these methods cannot replace significant reductions in fossil fuel use.

As temperatures increase, forests may absorb less carbon or even release stored carbon through wildfires and decay. Large-scale land use for carbon storage could also compete with food production and harm biodiversity.

Climate Goals

In short, the report says that expectations for nature-based solutions are too high. Scientists urge the responsible use of “novel” technologies, such as direct air capture and carbon storage, along with quick reductions in emissions.

The report also highlights issues in voluntary carbon markets, where companies buy credits to offset emissions. Without strict standards and transparent monitoring, these markets may not deliver the climate benefits they claim.

Record-breaking temperatures in 2023 and 2024 are linked to a number of worsening crises. Extreme heat is affecting water supplies, reducing groundwater levels needed for farming.

Warmer conditions are also helping mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue fever spread more widely. Last year saw the largest dengue outbreak on record. Scientists warn that as the world warms, diseases once limited to tropical regions may spread into new areas, putting more people at risk.

Heat Is Becoming an Economic Issue

Higher temperatures make outdoor work more dangerous, lower productivity, and reduce incomes. Even a 1°C rise in average temperature could put over 800 million people in tropical regions at risk of unsafe working conditions.

The report was released just before COP30, an important meeting to review the Paris Agreement. It urges world leaders to move beyond empty promises and take real, coordinated action. This includes quickly phasing out fossil fuels, protecting and restoring ecosystems, and investing in clean energy systems that can build a sustainable global economy.