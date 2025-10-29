A shocking new report finds millions die yearly from climate inaction. Learn about the rising health risks from fossil fuels, heatwaves, and pollution.

A new major report has revealed that inaction on climate change is leading to the loss of millions of lives worldwide each year. The findings, released by The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, show that increasing global temperatures, air pollution, and continued dependence on fossil fuels are making health issues worse and placing a heavy burden on economies and communities.

Heat, Pollution and Disease on the Rise

The report highlights that deaths caused by heat have increased by almost a quarter since the 1990s, reaching over half a million annually. In 2024, smoke from wildfires was linked to 154,000 deaths globally. Diseases like dengue fever, which spreads more easily in warmer conditions, are also becoming more common, with the potential for transmission increasing by almost 50% since the 1950s.

Air pollution remains one of the most dangerous consequences of burning coal, oil, and gas. About 2.5 million people die every year from breathing in pollutants from these sources. However, governments spent almost one trillion US dollars on fossil fuel subsidies in 2023 to keep prices low.

While these numbers show a severe situation, there are some positive developments. Cleaner air from reduced coal use has saved an estimated 160,000 lives each year. Renewable energy generation also reached new highs, proving that change is both achievable and effective.

The Cost of a Warming Planet

According to the report, 2024 was the hottest year ever recorded. People around the world experienced a larger number of dangerously hot days, with the most vulnerable, babies and the elderly, facing extreme heat much more often than before.

Rising temperatures are also leading to droughts and wildfires, causing food shortages and worsening hunger. In 2023 alone, 123 million more people faced moderate or severe food insecurity than in previous decades.

Many homes in poorer areas still rely on wood, charcoal, and other dirty fuels for cooking and heating, exposing families to harmful air. In 2022, this household pollution caused 2.3 million preventable deaths. When combined with outdoor pollution from fossil fuels, air pollution now causes over 2.5 million deaths each year.

Unhealthy diets and unsustainable food systems are also contributing to the issue. High-carbon diets, often rich in processed foods and red meat, caused nearly 12 million deaths in 2022. Experts believe that shifting to healthier, plant-based diets could help save lives, while also reducing emissions and protecting forests.

The Financial Burden

Climate change is not just taking lives, it is also costing the global economy trillions. In 2024, extreme heat led to the loss of nearly 640 billion working hours, equivalent to over one trillion US dollars in lost income. The economic cost of heat-related deaths affecting older adults reached 261 billion dollars.

Despite these losses, many governments continue to fund fossil fuel subsidies rather than renewable energy. In 2023, 15 of the world's major polluters spent more on fossil fuel support than on their national health budgets.

A Dangerous Step Back

The report warns that stepping back on climate commitments could have serious consequences. As some governments slow down or reverse progress, fossil fuel companies are expanding production to levels that could push global temperatures far beyond safe limits.

Private banks are also contributing to the issue by investing over 600 billion dollars in fossil fuel projects in 2024, more than they invested in green energy initiatives. At the same time, deforestation continues to rise, with more than 128 million hectares of forest lost in 2023.

These trends threaten to overwhelm health systems and emergency services, putting the wellbeing of billions of people at risk.

Signs of Hope

Despite setbacks at the national level, progress is being driven from the ground up. Local governments, communities, and the health sector are increasingly taking the lead. In 2024, over 800 cities had carried out or planned climate risk assessments to prepare for future impacts.

The health sector has also made progress, reducing its own emissions by 16% between 2021 and 2022. Medical schools worldwide are also introducing more climate and health education, training the next generation of professionals to tackle these challenges.

Renewable energy is another positive development. Clean energy sources produced a record 12% of global electricity in 2022, and the renewable sector employed over 16 million people in 2023, an increase of more than 18% in just one year.

The Way Forward

The Lancet Countdown report clearly shows that the health effects of climate change are already being felt everywhere, and they will get worse unless urgent action is taken. Quickly phasing out fossil fuels, switching to cleaner energy sources, and creating more sustainable food systems could prevent millions of premature deaths each year.

Fighting climate change is not just about saving the planet, it’s about saving lives. Every step towards cleaner energy, healthier food, and more resilient communities is a step towards a safer, fairer, and healthier future for all.