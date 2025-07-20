NASA will not host the key US climate report online, making it harder for the public to access. The move raises concerns about transparency and the future of climate research ahead of the 2028 report.

A report that helps cities and states prepare for climate change may become harder to find online! Yes, you read that right.

A major US government climate report will no longer be available on NASA's website, even though the White House had earlier said it would be. This change makes it harder for the public to access the report, which is used to track the impact of climate change in different parts of the country.

The report is called the National Climate Assessment (NCA). It is a legally-required study that is published every four to five years. It includes important scientific data that helps governments and communities plan for floods, heatwaves, droughts and storms caused by global warming, reports Space.com.

What's a climate report?

The National Climate Assessment (NCA) is a trusted report written by scientists and reviewed by other experts. It shows how climate change affects health, farming, buildings and the environment in different parts of the United States.

The report helps city officials, state governments, and other groups prepare for disasters and make plans to protect people. It is used to improve safety measures and understand long-term changes in weather and nature.

NASA says it's not required to host the report

Earlier this month, the White House said NASA would host the climate report after the original website, globalchange.gov, was taken down. But NASA now says it does not have to publish the report online.

NASA's press secretary, Bethany Stevens, said the agency has "no legal obligation" to post the data. She explained that the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the group in charge of the report, has already met its legal duty by sending the report to Congress.

Because of this decision, people may now find it difficult to read or download the report easily.

Old reports still exist, but the main site is down

Some older versions of the report can still be found on the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) website. But the official website that held all past and future reports, globalchange.gov, is no longer working.

As of now, no other US agency has been named to host the report online, which leaves a big gap in access to climate science.

Concerns over future reports and climate research

Many people are worried that this move could affect public trust and weaken support for climate research. The climate report is not just for scientists, it helps everyone, from students to mayors, understand how climate change is affecting their local area.

Adding to the concern, the White House's proposed budget for 2026 reportedly suggests cutting NASA's science budget by 47%. Lawmakers in Congress are now discussing this, and some are pushing back against the cuts.

Also, in April this year, the Trump Administration removed many scientists who were working on the next report. That report, which is supposed to come out in 2028, may now face serious delays or problems.

The National Climate Assessment is a powerful tool for understanding the risks of climate change. Making it harder to access could hurt efforts to prepare for disasters. The public, experts, and leaders all need easy access to this information, not less of it. With the next report four years away, many are hoping the government will soon fix the problem and make sure science stays open and available to all.