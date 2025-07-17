In Tanzania, farmers are using artificial intelligence to tackle climate change challenges. With tools like Rada360, they get weather updates and farming advice, helping them grow crops better, earn more, and protect their future.

In rural Tanzania, farming is a way of life. Families pass down traditional knowledge to help grow crops like beans and maize. But climate change is making the weather harder to predict. Rain comes late or not at all. Heatwaves and floods are becoming more common. Many farmers are struggling, but now, some are turning to technology and even artificial intelligence to find new ways to succeed, a report featured in Climate KIC says.

Farmers face new challenges with old tools

William Karatibu, a lifelong farmer, used to follow the methods his parents taught him. He would watch the sky, read the winds, and look at ant patterns to guess when to plant, says . But these signs are no longer reliable.

“The methods my parents taught me are not working anymore,” he says. His crops began to fail, and his income dropped. Like many smallholder farmers in Tanzania, he faced more losses every season.

A growing data gap

About 65% of Tanzania's people live in rural areas, and more than 70% of farmers are smallholders. These farmers depend heavily on the land for their survival. But one big problem stands in their way, a lack of reliable data, especially about the weather. Without this data, it’s hard to decide when to plant, water or harvest crops.

The power of AI in farming

Artificial intelligence can help close this data gap. With AI, farmers can get real-time advice on how to take care of their crops. They can see how healthy their soil is, when it will rain, or what fertilizer to use.

Essa Mohamedali, an AI strategist in Tanzania, says AI is growing thanks to young innovators, communities, and first-time founders. He believes access to clean, well-organized data is key to making AI useful for everyone.

A farmer finds hope in Rada360

Karatibu’s farming life changed when he found Rada360, a local company that uses AI and satellite data to give farmers helpful farming information. "I saw the word 'precision' and thought that must mean accuracy," Karatibu explains.

With Rada360, he began receiving weather updates and advice directly to his phone. He learned about his soil, when to plant, and how to care for his crops. Since then, his crops have grown better, and he hasn’t had a bad harvest. He says, “I’ve never counted any loss.”

How Rada360 works

Rada360 gives farmers hyperlocal weather forecasts and farming tips. It uses AI tools to look at satellite images and checks things like:

Soil nutrition

Crop health

Water stress

Pests and diseases

Fertilizer needs

This data helps farmers know what to do and when to do it, giving them more control over their harvests. It also helps officials plan better for food supply and storage.

More innovation through ClimAccelerator

Rada360 is part of the Adaptation & Resilience ClimAccelerator, a programme that supports local climate solutions. Run with SmartLab and Climate KIC, it helps start-ups like Rada360 test their ideas in real communities.

Other winners of the programme also work on smart farming, new seed varieties, and eco-friendly solutions. These efforts show how locally made tech can solve real problems.

What about the environmental cost of AI?

While AI helps farmers, it also has an environmental cost. Training big AI models like GPT-4 uses a lot of electricity and water, and the machines need special materials and global transport. Worse, some tech companies work with oil businesses, which goes against the fight against climate change.

Essa Mohamedali says AI training needs to include ethics, helping people think about the long-term effects of tech. “We need time to reflect on what happens if we build the wrong tools,” he says.

Teaching AI for the climate

To make AI more useful, local people need to understand how it works. That’s why the AI-Driven Climate Change Solutions Training Programme was created. It taught Tanzanians how to use AI to solve problems in their own communities. The idea is simple, train people where they are, so they can lead change themselves.

Building AI that works for people

In the end, AI is not just about machines. It's about people. The Adaptation Innovation Cluster, supported by Climate KIC, helps build a system where local ideas grow into big solutions. By investing in local businesses, training communities, and supporting start-ups, they aim to create stronger, more climate-ready communities.

With support, projects like Rada360 can help more than just Tanzanian farmers, they can help the world see how technology can be used responsibly, locally, and sustainably.

Small tools, big changes

Climate change is a big problem, but small tools, like an AI app on a farmer's phone, can make a real difference. William Karatibu's success shows what's possible when local knowledge meets smart innovation. With the right support and fair use of technology, Tanzania’s farmers can protect their land, feed their families, and build a stronger future.