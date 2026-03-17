Discover how rising temperatures from climate change could force millions into inactivity. A new study reveals the shocking health and economic costs by 2050. Learn why.

A recent study published in The Lancet Global Health warns that climate change could greatly reduce physical activity levels around the world by 2050. The research suggests that as temperatures rise, millions of people may become more sedentary, which could lead to serious health and economic issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The study was led by researchers from Latin America, including experts from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina. They analyzed data from 156 countries over the years 2000 to 2022. Their findings show that as the planet continues to warm, it may become harder for people to stay physically active, especially in hotter regions.

Rising Heat Is Becoming a Major Health Problem

Heat is a major factor in limiting physical movement. When temperatures get too high, particularly in tropical and subtropical areas, even simple physical activity can become dangerous. Additional support for this comes from another study published in Environmental Research Health, which found that during the hottest periods of the year, people in some regions may only be able to safely sit or lie down rather than exercise.

The researchers note that physical inactivity is already a major global problem. About one in three adults doesn’t meet the World Health Organization’s guidelines, which recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week, along with regular muscle-strengthening activities.

Heat-Related Deaths Could Rise

The new modelling shows that for every additional month where average temperatures exceed 27.8°C, the level of inactivity could increase significantly. This rise is expected to be even more pronounced in low- and middle-income countries.

By 2050, this trend could result in between 470,000 and 700,000 extra premature deaths each year globally. Economic productivity could also be affected, with potential annual losses reaching up to 3.68 billion US dollars.

The study also points to India, where deaths linked to physical inactivity could reach over 10 per 100,000 people by mid-century under various future climate scenarios, including ongoing emissions and rapid development fuelled by fossil fuels.

The researchers stress that the health impacts of climate change are already being experienced and need immediate attention. They recommend practical steps such as including heat warnings in exercise guidance, creating shaded areas for walking and cycling, improving access to cooled indoor spaces, and enhancing workplace safety measures for heat exposure.

Without taking action, increasing heat could lead to widespread inactivity, raising the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues, while also placing a growing strain on global economies.