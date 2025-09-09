A new study suggests a link between diet and nearsightedness in children. Omega-3 fatty acids may lower the risk of myopia, while high saturated fat intake could increase it. These findings highlight the importance of diet in children's eye health.

A new study reveals a surprising link between diet and its influence on nearsightedness in children. According to the researchers, a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fish oils, might help lower the risk of developing nearsightedness, also known as myopia. On the other hand, consuming large amounts of saturated fats, such as those found in butter, red meat, and palm oil, could increase the risk of myopia. These findings were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

More and more children are developing myopia due to changes in lifestyle and diet. And this study provides insights into how diet can affect eye health.

What Is Nearsightedness, and Why Is It a Problem?

Nearsightedness, or myopia, is a common condition where distant objects appear blurry. To correct the vision, concave lenses are used. The number of people with myopia is rising quickly, particularly in East Asian countries. Experts predict that by 2050, half of the world’s population may be affected by myopia.

Several factors are known to increase the risk of myopia in children.

These include:

- Spending too much time looking at screens or reading up close

- Not getting enough time outdoors

- Genetics, as children are more likely to be nearsighted if their parents are

Now, diet may also be a factor.

What Did the Researchers Look At?

Scientists studied 1,005 children aged 6 to 8 in Hong Kong, to explore the connection between diet and eyesight. These children were part of the Hong Kong Children Eye Study, which investigates how eye conditions develop and what factors might contribute to them.

They also collected information about:

• The amount of time children spent outdoors

• The time they spent reading, writing, or using screens

• Whether their parents had myopia

• The children’s weight and height

What Did They Find?

Out of all the children that were part of the study, around one in four (27.5%) had myopia. Children who ate more omega-3 fatty acids, mainly from fish, were less likely to be nearsighted. They also had shorter axial lengths, indicating healthier eye growth.

However, children who consumed more saturated fats had a higher risk of nearsightedness and longer axial lengths.

Interestingly, other nutrients like vitamins, sugar, or fibre did not seem to have any impact on eye health.

How Might Omega-3 Help the Eyes?

Omega-3 fatty acids are already known to be beneficial for eye health. They help with conditions like dry eyes and age-related vision issues in adults. This study shows that this nutrient may help increase blood flow in the eye. This could prevent a condition called scleral hypoxia, which is caused by a lack of oxygen in the white part of the eye and is thought to contribute to myopia.

Limitations

The researchers explain that this was an observational study. It shows a link but does not prove that diet causes changes in eyesight. According to them, the study should be approached with caution as the dietary information came from parent-reported surveys, which can be unreliable, and it only looked at children in Hong Kong, where myopia rates are already high.

Why Is It Important

While more research is required, the study shows that healthy diet not only supports growth but may also help protect children’s eyesight. Encouraging children to eat less saturated fats could be a simple and natural step towards better eye health.