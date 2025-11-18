AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal mourned singer Zubeen Garg, demanding a university be named in his honour. Meanwhile, Assam's CIC Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigned on 'moral grounds' after his brother was arrested in connection with the death case.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Ajmal condoled the passing away of Garg, describing it as a huge loss for the state. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Zubeen Garg's family. Just as the entire world is grieving over his passing, so are we. I myself am deeply saddened by it," Ajmal told mediapersons on Monday.

Ajmal Demands University, Foundation in Singer's Honour

While paying tribute to Garg, Ajmal demanded that the state government honour the singer's legacy by naming a university or medical college after him. He also called for the establishment of a foundation to provide assistance to the poor, irrespective of caste and religion. "However, our condolences go out to his family... I demanded that any one university or medical college in Assam should be named after him... Second, a foundation should be established to help the poor irrespective of caste and religion...", Ajmal added.

Assam CIC Resigns Amid Brother's Arrest

Earlier, Assam's Chief Information Commissioner and former state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his position as the state's Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), citing "moral grounds".

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is the elder brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested by SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. His resignation came after an RTI application was filed seeking information regarding activities related to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Confirming his resignation, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Raj Bhawan, addressed to the Assam Governor.

SIT Investigation and Arrests

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was appointed as the state's Chief Information Commissioner in 2023. Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Assam's heartthrob singer Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore as its Cultural Brand Ambassador.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, and the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate it. So far, seven people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), and his two PSOs,s Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy, were arrested by the SIT/CID. The court sent them to judicial custody. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently told the media that the SIT will submit the chargesheet before the court by December 8. (ANI)