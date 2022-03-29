Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Braving subzero temperature, rough weather and inhospitable terrain, India has completed the halfway mark of the excavation work for Zojila Tunnel in the mighty Himalayas in Jammu & Kashmir using the latest advanced technologies. 

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Zojila Tunnel North End, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Braving subzero temperature, rough weather and inhospitable terrain, India has completed the halfway mark of the excavation work for Zojila Tunnel in the mighty Himalayas in Jammu & Kashmir using the latest advanced technologies. 

    It would be an example of an engineering marvel once it gets completed. The company, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited said it has “carved a niche for itself by boring a tunnel in the Himalayan range, a first of its kind in such a geographical zone." 
     
    The Zojila tunnel, which has a length of 13-km, is a single tube tunnel and an important tunnel in the project. Seven kilometres of excavation work has been completed. 

    The deadline for the project is set to be opened for public use in December 2026 but the officials said that it could be opened by September 2024 for the movement of the armed forces. 

    Strategic link

    During the Kargil conflict with the Pakistani forces in 1999, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government felt the need to construct the Zojila tunnel. The continuous transgression from the Chinese side necessitated expediting the work. 

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    The Zojila tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, which is Asia's longest bidirectional tunnel, will bring down the distance significantly. The travelling time between Sonamarg and Meenamarg comes down from 4 hours to just 40 minutes. 

    The tunnel starts from Baltal on the west side and ends at Minamarg, near Drass, on the east side. 

    The Zojila tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity to the locals which would increase the tourist footfalls, locals will have access throughout the year and men and machines can be deployed in the time of crisis. 

    Silk route 

    Zojila tunnel is a strategic connection between Srinagar and Leh and was a part of the Silk route. Experts believe that the tunnel would be most crucial for the Indian armed forces and the economy of the region as well. It will connect the Ladakh region with the rest of the country. 

    The MEIL is an executing partner of the project for the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways undertaking. 

    Last year, Transport and Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari had launched the Zojila works and had also reviewed the other ongoing projects in the region. 

    Zojila project

    It has four bridges with a total length of 815 metres to cross the river on the Zojila route. 

    As per the company, the substructures and foundations for the bridges have been completed. 

    Harpal Singh, Project Head said, "MEIL has achieved what the whole country had thought it was impossible. Our dedicated workforce has continuously worked to excavate the tunnel during harsh weather and in hospital terrain."

    The MEIL is also constructing a 17-km-long road from Z-Morh to Baltal. 

    To date, the company has constructed 40 per cent of the road. More than 1250 advanced and high-end technology machinery and equipment for the execution of the Zojila project have been deployed. Over 2,000 manpower have been involved in the project.

    Also Read: Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?

    Also Read: Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi - adt

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan-ycb

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?-ycb

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management - gps

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

    Display works of all former PMs: PM Modi on new museum - adt

    'Display works of all former PMs': PM Modi on new museum

    Recent Stories

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi - adt

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan-ycb

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1000 crore bogus expenses gcw

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1,000 crore ‘bogus expenses’

    After Erik ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Mauricio Pochettino in managerial hunt-ayh

    After ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Pochettino in managerial hunt

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?-ycb

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon