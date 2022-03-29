Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?

As Ugadi and Hostodku (the new year and grand beginning) will be celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 2nd and 3rd, a new controversy has erupted over meat products as Hindu groups have given a call to boycott 'Halal' meat and encourage Jhatka meat products. Here is the difference between the two concepts.

While the dust over the Hijab row and ban on Muslim vendors in temple premises is yet to settle down, the right-wing Hindu groups called to boycott the 'Halal' meat and its products. To simplify the concept of Halal and Jhatka meat, Asianet reached out to Islamic cleric and Hindu leaders for their reactions.

According to Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Chief Imam, Jamia Masjid City Market, Bengaluru said, Halal is a concept popularised by prophet Muhammed. "Here(in Halal), the animals are slaughtered in the name of 'Allah' and it becomes permissible to consume. What is not permitted is called 'Haram'. In Islam, we call it is 'Zubah' and not the word cut. In 'cut', the head is separated from the body of an animal. Since the veins are cut open and blood is drained out, the meat becomes safe to consume," said Rashadi.

He also added that there is no force, if people are interested in consuming, they can buy Halal meat or they can opt for 'cut' meat, it is the choice of people.

As per the definition, Halal is an Arabic word that means permissible or lawful in Islam and this is by and large about food. The consumption of non-halal products and alcohol is called Haram which is unlawful in Islam.

'Cut' meat is safe: Jhatka meat shop owner:

Santosh Kannan who has opened a 'cut' meat stall in the name of 'Jhatka Meat Shop' which is is Bengaluru's first Jhatka meat shop said Jhatka meat is safe and even Europe has certified it. "In Halal meat, only Jugular veins around the neck are cut open and blood is drained out whereas in the Jhatka method, in one shot, the head is separated from the animal body. By doing so the signals from the brain to the other body is cut instantly and the damage to the liver and other parts is avoided. In Halal meat, there is a chemical reaction in the body parts of the animal."

Earlier, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, a right-wing outfit had called for a boycott and of Halal products and said Hindus celebrating Ugadi in South Karnataka should by meat only in Hindu shops and should not go to Muslim shops. BJP General Secretary CT Ravi also justified the boycott call given by the Hindu outfits and said "The animal slaughter as per Islam customs is being offered to Hindus. If there is a right to sell Halal there is also a right to call for a boycott."

