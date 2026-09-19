MP CM Mohan Yadav addressed the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain, highlighting that religion's purpose is to show the path to moksha. He stressed that our culture is based on truth, compassion, and discipline, citing Lord Ram's life as an example.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday attended the concluding ceremony of the three-day ‘Yuva Dharma Sansad’ in Ujjain district and shared his views on various issues related to religion, culture and social values.

Religion is Truth, Compassion, and Discipline

Addressing the event at Geeta Bhawan auditorium in Ujjain, CM Yadav said that the Yuva Dharma Sansad helped to understand the true essence and purpose of religion. Intellectual deliberation has held special significance in Indian culture across different eras. “Through the Yuva Dharm Sansad, we are inspired to understand the essence of our religion and embrace its true purpose. Our culture is based on the philosophy of ‘Yat Pinde Tat Brahmande’ (as is the human body, so is the universe). The foundation of religion is truth, compassion and discipline,” CM Yadav said.

He said that India’s rich cultural heritage has created a distinct identity for the country across the world, while the tradition of saints helps people understand the deeper aspects of life. “Religion is that which shows us the path from attachment to worldly pleasures towards detachment and ultimately towards attaining moksha,” the Chief Minister said.

'Success Cannot be Achieved Without Hardships'

Recalling the episode of Lord Ram and sage Vishwamitra from the Treta Yuga, CM Yadav said that Vishwamitra took Lord Ram and Lakshman to the forest with the vision of protecting dharma and defeating demonic forces such as Maricha and Subahu.

“The life of Lord Ram teaches us that success cannot be achieved without hardships. Where there is suffering, one must show courage. After difficulties, success awaits us, and wherever there are challenges, victory ultimately comes to the person who faces them,” he said.

Courage and Self-Confidence

The Chief Minister also emphasised that even with limited resources, courage and self-confidence can help a person overcome challenges. Extending greetings on Radhashtami, the Chief Minister recalled the friendship of Lord Krishna and Sudama at Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain and said people should always be ready to support their friends during difficult times.

About the Youth Dharma Parliament-2026

The three-day Youth Dharma Parliament-2026 was organised in Ujjain from September 17 to 19, with participation from saints and intellectuals from different parts of the country.