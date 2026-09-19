BJP's Sambit Patra hailed ABVP's victory in the DUSU polls, winning three of four posts, as support for patriotism. He slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying the NSUI's zero-seat performance exposed the hollowness of his 'jhooth ki goonj' campaign.

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Saturday hailed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the results reflected students' support for development and patriotism.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were declared today. These results clearly demonstrate the victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an organisation whose core tenets are development and patriotism."

"The ABVP has secured three seats: President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. It is evident that students from every corner of the country and from all walks of life come to Delhi University, and their collective voice is now aligning with the nation's trajectory of progress and development," he added.

Patra Slams Rahul Gandhi Over NSUI's Defeat

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, "Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who directly controls the NSUI, appears to have failed completely; the NSUI has secured zero seats in the DUSU elections."

"The 'jhooth ki goonj' that Rahul has been propagating has been deflated; the hollowness of that narrative has been exposed. Rahul may keep echoing his falsehoods, but the nation will move forward guided by Modi’s core principles of patriotism and development," he added.

The remark referred to Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, with Patra using the phrase "Jhooth ki Goonj" as a criticism.

DUSU Election Results in Detail

The ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position, and Lakshya Raj Singh emerging victorious for the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes, followed by independent candidate Vishesh Yadav with 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary with 15,106 votes.

Leaders React to ABVP's Win

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated ABVP on its victory, saying the result reflected students' support for nationalism, ideology and positive change.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Dhami said, "Despite all the attempts by Congress and Rahul Gandhi to influence the student elections with the Jhooth ki Goonj, Gen Z has chosen the ideology of national interest with its wisdom."

After winning the Joint Secretary post, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh said, "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad worked steadfastly and addressed all the issues; as you have seen, the ABVP won the presidency at both PU and Delhi University. This demonstrates that the sentiment of Gen Z is with the Vidyarthi Parishad."

Key Campaign Issues

The DUSU election campaign focused on student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities, and social justice in the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, which claimed seven lives.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. (ANI)