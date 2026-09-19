YSRCP alleges CM Chandrababu Naidu is deliberately undermining Visakhapatnam's development to promote Amaravati. The opposition party accused the AP coalition govt of ignoring key local issues like water scarcity and resorting to false propaganda.

YSRCP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, alleging that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is deliberately undermining the development of Visakhapatnam to promote Amaravati. The opposition party accused the government of resorting to false propaganda, targeting its leadership, and skirting core local issues facing the port city.

Addressing the media, former minister and senior YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath alleged that Chief Minister Naidu has been misusing public platforms to target YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party leadership. He claimed that during a recent program intended for the distribution of house site pattas, the Chief Minister went off on a tangent rather than addressing pressing local grievances.

Highlighting the YSRCP's record, Amarnath stated that it was former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had sanctioned 1.30 lakh house site pattas in the region. He claimed that the current coalition government halted those ongoing works, demonstrating a sharp contrast in sincerity toward the welfare of the people.

YSRCP Alleges Deliberate Neglect of Visakhapatnam

The former minister charged Naidu with intentionally portraying Visakhapatnam in a poor light. He criticised the Chief Minister for failing to take corrective steps to resolve the city's acute drinking water scarcity, even during the monsoon season. Amarnath alleged that this negligence could be a deliberate strategy to stall Visakhapatnam's growth to push Amaravati, which he termed Naidu's "real estate project."

Land Irregularity Allegations

Further making serious allegations of land irregularities, the YSRCP leader claimed that prime city lands were handed over to favoured entities, including real estate companies, for a pittance. He also alleged that IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s co-brother and the local Member of Parliament were involved in a major land grab in the area.

'Sheer Drama' Ahead of Local Polls

Terming the recent distribution of house site pattas a "sheer drama" staged ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Amarnath pointed out that the Chief Minister chose to launch political attacks against the YSRCP instead of addressing critical matters such as the drinking water crisis and the ongoing issues surrounding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He emphasised that major reservoirs supplying the city have dried up, leaving parched citizens disappointed after looking forward to concrete assurances from the Chief Minister. People are growing vexed with Naidu's "event management" tactics and rhetorical speeches, he added.

YSRCP Vows to Continue Fight for Public Issues

Reiterating the party's commitment to public causes, Amarnath highlighted that the YSRCP had previously succeeded in halting illegal mining activities in the Panchadarla zone and affirmed that the party will continue to aggressively take up people's issues across the state. (ANI)