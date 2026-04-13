TMC's Yusuf Pathan slams the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls as a 'heartbreaking injustice'. CM Mamata Banerjee alleges it's a 'huge scam' by the BJP to manipulate voter lists and impose the NRC indirectly in West Bengal.

Pathan Criticises 'Heartbreaking' Voter Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress leader and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan strongly criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, calling it "heartbreaking" and alleging that it undermines citizens' constitutional right to vote. Speaking to reporters in Sonarpur Uttar, Pathan criticised the alleged disenfranchisement of voters, stating that the process is an injustice against eligible voters across the country. "Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country. This is also an injustice to the right to vote that the Constitution provides," he said.

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Praises Mamata Banerjee's Stand

He further praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she has consistently stood up for public rights. "Mamata Banerjee is the only Chief Minister who went to court and fought for her people. She not only raised the voice of the people of Bengal but also raised the voice of all those who suffered injustice in the SIR case. She has always fought for the people and will continue to fight in the future," Pathan added, expressing confidence that "TMC is not going anywhere for the next 40-50 years. People like TMC because it works for the people."

Banerjee Alleges 'Huge Scam' by BJP

Banerjee, meanwhile, intensified her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the SIR exercise is a "huge scam" aimed at manipulating voter lists. Addressing a rally, she claimed that nearly 90 lakh names had been deleted and accused the Centre of attempting to impose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal through indirect means. She also opposed the proposed Uniform Civil Code and criticised the timing of the Delimitation Bill, alleging lack of consultation.

Targets PM Modi, Raises Atrocity Concerns

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said he visits the state only during elections. "He comes like a seasonal bird during elections, not during floods or disasters," she remarked. She also raised concerns over alleged atrocities against tribal communities and Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4. (ANI)