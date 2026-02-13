YSRCP's Botcha Satyanarayana accused AP ministers of losing patience and making false statements, blaming the previous regime instead of showing achievements. He slammed Nara Lokesh over fee reimbursement claims and cited deteriorating law and order.

YSR Congress Party Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, on Friday said that ministers are losing patience when questioned about government failures and are resorting to false statements inside the House.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, he said the ruling side has completed two years in power but continues to blame the previous regime rather than explain what it has achieved.

Botcha Slams Nara Lokesh Over Fee Reimbursement

Botcha slammed Nara Lokesh over fee reimbursement. He said the claim that thousands of crores remained unpaid by the previous administration was false. Except for about Rs 700 crore relating to the last quarter when the election code came into force, payments were made regularly, he asserted.

He added that even those funds were delayed after complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. By repeating "baseless figures," Lokesh has damaged the education sector, Botsa said, accusing the government of weakening public institutions while encouraging private players.

'Law and Order Deteriorated Badly'

Raising the issue of attacks on opposition leaders, Botcha said law and order had deteriorated badly. He referred to incidents at the houses of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh and questioned why the victims were arrested while the accused allegedly received station bail. "Is this justice?" he asked.

Dismisses Personal Allegations

He also dismissed reports targeting him over land matters and alleged a motivated campaign for questioning the allotment of land to GITAM.

YSRCP MLCs Challenge Lokesh for Open Debate

YSRCP MLCs Varudu Kalyani, P Chandrasekhar Reddy and KRJ Bharat challenged Lokesh for an open debate anytime, anywhere.

Kalyani said the present government must clear about Rs 5,600 crore and stop "playing with the lives of poor students."

Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that even ongoing Nadu-Nedu works were neglected.

Bharat said it was shameful to understate arrears and mislead the Council, adding that the party staged a walkout in protest.